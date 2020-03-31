You are here

Home > Consumer

US grocers add plexiglass sneeze guards to protect cashiers from coronavirus

Tue, Mar 31, 2020 - 10:55 AM

AB_plexiglass_310320.jpg
Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, Albertsons and other grocery sellers are installing plexiglass partitions at checkout counters to protect cashiers from the highly contagious coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Kroger Co, Walmart Inc, Albertsons and other grocery sellers are installing plexiglass partitions at checkout counters to protect cashiers from the highly contagious coronavirus.

The shields are designed to block virus-containing droplets - released by coughing, sneezing and speaking - that might otherwise hit cashiers, who interact with dozens of customers during their shifts.

Supermarkets are among the essential businesses that will continue to operate even in places under strict stay at home orders during the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far sickened nearly 160,000 people and killed over 2,900 in the United States.

Kroger - the largest US supermarket chain with nearly 2,800 stores including Ralphs, Harris Teeter and Food 4 Less - is installing the partitions at all cash registers, pharmacy counters and Starbucks kiosks.

The partitions and floor decals telling customers how far apart to stand while they wait to pay will "promote physical distancing" in checkout lanes, the company said in a statement.

SEE ALSO

Bacon left out of surge beef and eggs are getting from lockdowns

Albertsons Companies said it has almost completed the work at its more than 2,200 stores, including Safeway, Jewel-Osco and Acme.

"This is an extra step to protect our associates who are in constant contact with the public and provide our customers with extra reassurance as well," Albertsons' Chief Executive Vivek Sankaran said.

Walmart, which sells more groceries than any other US retailer through its roughly 4,800 US stores, said in a tweet that the effort is part of "finding new ways to help bring peace of mind to everyone who steps through our doors."

Amazon.com Inc's Whole Foods and regional supermarket chains like Publix, Meijer, Winn-Dixie, Giant Eagle and H-E-B also are putting up the protective barriers.

The plexiglass partitions should help reduce virus exposure to front-line grocery store cashiers, said Nick Eastwood, president of Always Food Safe, a food-safety training provider.

Grocers also are closing self-service bars for soup, salad and other products; stepping up cleaning and disinfecting of stores, bathrooms and carts; and offering special hours for seniors and other shoppers who are most at risk of serious complications from COVID-19 infections.

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, producing virus-containing droplets that make their way into the mouths or noses of uninfected people, or by touching a surface with virus on it and then touching your face, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

REUTERS

Consumer

Bacon left out of surge beef and eggs are getting from lockdowns

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

KFC owner Yum Brands breaks junk debt market's four-week fast

Disney chairman Bob Iger to forgo salary; other execs take cuts

Easing of rules enables Australian brewers to make sanitiser to meet demand

Nature reclaims world's city streets and spaces emptied by virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 31, 2020 10:59 AM
Consumer

Bacon left out of surge beef and eggs are getting from lockdowns

[CHICAGO] As restaurants around the US close, prices for the cut of pork used to make bacon have plunged to lows not...

Mar 31, 2020 10:51 AM
Consumer

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

[BENGALURU] Visa Inc said on Monday its transaction volumes had been hit as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on...

Mar 31, 2020 10:41 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending up 0.2% in Feb on business loans: MAS data

DRIVEN by higher business loans amid the virus outbreak that began late January, bank lending in Singapore inched up...

Mar 31, 2020 10:39 AM
Consumer

KFC owner Yum Brands breaks junk debt market's four-week fast

[NEW YORK] Yum Brands, owner of Pizza Hut, KFC and Taco Bell restaurant chains, sold US$600 million in bonds on...

Mar 31, 2020 10:38 AM
Real Estate

London landlords dump holiday lets on residential market, pushing down rents

[LONDON[ Short-term rental properties offered on websites like Airbnb Inc are being dumped on London's normal...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.