You are here

Home > Consumer

US states sue to block Sprint, T-Mobile deal

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 6:40 AM

nwy_TMOBILE AND SPRINT_120619_8.jpg
New York and California led a group of state governments in filing a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the proposed US$26 billion merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, asserting the deal would harm consumers.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] New York and California led a group of state governments in filing a lawsuit on Tuesday to block the proposed US$26 billion merger between Sprint and T-Mobile, asserting the deal would harm consumers.

Nine states and the District of Columbia, argued that allowing the companies to combine would cause "irreparable harm" leading to higher costs that would price out low-income consumers.

T-Mobile and Sprint, the third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers in the country, together have around 130 million subscribers, and the combination would bring the merged company closer to the dominant players Verizon and AT&T.

The merger "would not only cause irreparable harm ... by cutting access to affordable, reliable wireless service for millions of Americans, but would particularly affect lower-income and minority communities," New York Attorney General Leticia James said in a news release.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That's why we are going to court to stop this merger and protect our consumer."

Sprint, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank, and T-Mobile, a unit of Germany's Deutsche Telekom, have said the deal is needed to compete in developing the next-generation 5G network.

The companies have agreed not to raise rates for three years and will divest from Sprint's subsidiary Boost Mobile.

But the states argue the deal would remove the lower cost carriers from the market ending the "fierce competition" that pressured AT&T and Verizon to hold down prices, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in New York.

This would especially harm lower-income consumers, who have benefited from a 28 per cent drop in wireless service over the last decade due to competition, the states argued.

"Although T-Mobile and Sprint may be promising faster, better, and cheaper service with this merger, the evidence weighs against it," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

"This merger would hurt the most vulnerable Californians and result in a compressed market with fewer choices and higher prices."

The Federal Trade Commission approved the transaction last month with conditions, but the Justice Department is still reviewing the deal.

Shares of Sprint tumbled 4.5 per cent to US$6.68 in early-afternoon trading, while T-Mobile shed 1.7 per cent to US$75.39.

AFP

Consumer

Mercurius Capital Investment calls for trading halt

86% of internet users admit being duped by fake news: survey

Pompeo says US won't obstruct curbs on plastic pollution

Quarter of pesticides used in US are banned in EU

Plastic straws and bags no more: Canada aims to clean up its act

Ted Baker shares sink after warning of 'extremely difficult' start to year

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top

Must Read

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

BT_20190612_FLCAPLAND12HARBUZH1_3806153.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

CapitaLand to sell its holdings in three China shopping malls

BT_20190612_YOREAL12MAK_3806145.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening