US top court rejects Helsinn over anti-nausea drug patent in win for Teva

Tue, Jan 22, 2019 - 11:53 PM

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive Swiss drug company Helsinn Healthcare SA's patent on lucrative anti-nausea drug Aloxi in a victory for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which launched a generic version of it last year.

The nine justices unanimously upheld a lower court ruling that had canceled Helsinn's patent on Aloxi for violating a provision in US patent law that forbids sales of an invention before applying for a patent. Teva began selling its generic version of the drug in March 2018 after convincing the lower court to invalidate the patent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

