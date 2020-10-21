US trial of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine may resume this week: sources

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[CHICAGO] AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week after the US Food and Drug Administration completed its review of a serious illness in a study participant, four sources told Reuters.
AstraZeneca's large, late-stage US...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes