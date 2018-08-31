You are here

Home > Consumer

Vodafone seals merger to become India's biggest telecoms group

Fri, Aug 31, 2018 - 10:40 PM

doc71ozcxrfewhchzj6hqg_doc71oj23bs0iqd31k33k9.jpg
The Indian offshoot of Britain's Vodafone on Friday completed a merger with Idea Cellular to become the country's biggest mobile phone company with more than 400 million customers.
REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] The Indian offshoot of Britain's Vodafone on Friday completed a merger with Idea Cellular to become the country's biggest mobile phone company with more than 400 million customers.

The new $23 billion Vodafone Idea giant deposes Bharti Airtel - with its 350 million subscribers - as India's top mobile firm.

Approval by the National Company Law Tribunal allowed the two companies to finalise their merger.

"Following clearance of the transaction by the relevant competition and regulatory authorities, Vodafone Group Plc announces the completion of the merger between Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd," the company said in a statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two companies generated around 7.1 billion euros (S$11.34 billion) in revenues in the year to June 2018, it said.

Vodafone and Idea flagged the tie-up in March 2017 and the deal is expected to further shake up India's giant telecom industry. India is expected to generate telecom service revenue of more than US$50 billion by 2020, according to Market Research Store.

The sector was jolted in 2016 when Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani launched Jio with market-defying tariffs for consumers.

Jio's arrival sparked a rush to market consolidation as competitors tried to match the resources of a firm backed by Ambani's energy-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Jio, now the third biggest operator, announced a profit of 5.10 billion rupees (S$98.4 million) for the quarter ended March 31, up from 5.04 billion rupees reported in the previous quarter.

Observers expect further tariff wars in India's ever expanding telecom sector.

AFP

Consumer

Coca-Cola expands into coffee with £3.9b deal for Britain's Costa

China unveils plans to curb new games and play, hitting Tencent

Apple announces event on Sept 12 for revamped iPhone lineup

Nestle wants your DNA

Singapore's plastic recycling rate only 6%; inconvenience one of reasons for not recycling

Changing tastes whipsaw fashion fortunes

Editor's Choice

BT_20180831_WINTASTAR_3547990.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

KOP breaks ground on integrated Shanghai ski resort

Aug 31, 2018
Companies & Markets

IFA clarifies recommendation for Wheelock offer

smu6.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Longer practice stint, tougher Bar exams to secure industry's future

Most Read

1 A property trust to beat ABSD? Beware the drawbacks
2 Withdrawing CPF: Half put funds in savings accounts
3 Jho Low's father cuts stake in Singapore-listed contract manufacturer Frencken
4 Hot stock: 800 Super falls more than 25%
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel DC Reit, Singapore Exchange, Wheelock Properties
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Real Estate

Development charge rates raised by an average of 9.8% for non-landed residential land use

doc71otutpr9dwywkohzp_doc6zhb5mv2jxt9n4o673y.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

colin-sb-31.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore bank lending eases in July with first m-o-m decline since January

gpnric15.jpg
Aug 31, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore makes collecting NRIC numbers, making copies of identity card illegal from Sept 1, 2019

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening