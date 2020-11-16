You are here

Home > Consumer

Walmart nearly exits Japan after selling Seiyu stake to KKR, Rakuten

Mon, Nov 16, 2020 - 11:22 AM

rk_walmart_161120.jpg
Walmart is selling a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten for over US$1 billion, after suffering years of poor profitability amid stiff competition.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Walmart is selling a majority stake in Japanese supermarket chain Seiyu to investment firm KKR and e-commerce company Rakuten for over US$1 billion, after suffering years of poor profitability amid stiff competition.

The deal, which values Seiyu at 172.5 billion yen (S$2.22 billion) including debt, comes after on-off speculation about the world's biggest retailer looking to exit Japan. It is below the 300 billion to 500 billion yen it reportedly sought a few years ago.

KKR will buy 65 per cent of Seiyu and Rakuten will acquire a 20 per cent stake while Walmart will retain 15 per cent, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

Walmart first entered the Japanese market in 2002 by buying a 6 per cent stake in Seiyu, and gradually built up its stake before a full takeover in 2008.

But it has struggled in Japan, like other foreign entrants such as Tesco and Carrefour who were lured by the high spending power of Japanese consumers but were frustrated by tough competition.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Seiyu deal is the latest divesture of underperforming assets by Walmart, following its exits in Britain and Argentina, as it struggled to compete with nimble local rivals.

In Asia, it pulled out of South Korea in 2006 and shifted focus in China to expanding members-only warehouse chain Sam's Club as competition from online marketplaces such as Alibaba intensified. Walmart is expanding in India, though, with its US$16 billion purchase of ecommerce provider Flipkart.

Japanese media reported two years ago that Walmart was seeking to sell Seiyu for around 300 billion to 500 billion yen.

Sources said at the time that it failed to find a buyer.

Addressing reports that it was looking to leave Japan, Walmart announced last year that it aimed to list Seiyu and retain a majority stake in the business.

But Monday's announcement also comes as Seiyu is starting to show signs of improvement, with its relatively early start in e-commerce finally yielding results, helped by a 2018 partnership with Rakuten.

Walmart Japan, mainly the Seiyu business, booked a net profit of 47 million yen in 2019 after reporting losses in most previous years. Seiyu told Reuters earlier this year that the coronavirus pandemic had bolstered interest in online grocery shopping in Japan.

For Rakuten, the deal with Seiyu helps it compete against rival Amazon. Large Japanese supermarkets such as Aeon and Seven & I Holdings' Ito-Yokado have also been stepping up their investments in e-commerce as Japanese consumers, long wary of buying food online, are starting to use online grocery services.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 16, 2020 11:35 AM
Energy & Commodities

Huge India oil well fire extinguished after five months

[NEW DELHI] A massive oil well fire that raged for more than five months in northeast India has finally been...

Nov 16, 2020 11:31 AM
Companies & Markets

Starburst's bosses interviewed in corruption probe; shares plunge 68%

SHARES of Starburst Holdings, which designs and installs anti-ricochet ballistic protection systems, slid on Monday...

Nov 16, 2020 11:21 AM
Government & Economy

China's recovery strengthens as consumer spending gains

[BEIJING] China's economic recovery strengthened in October, with consumer spending picking up steadily and...

Nov 16, 2020 11:02 AM
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Medtecs jumps 13% as firm eyes mainboard transfer

SHARES of Medtecs International soared at the start of the week, after the personal protective equipment and...

Nov 16, 2020 10:59 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars join global risk rally as vaccine draws focus

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars joined a global risk rally on Monday as investors chose to focus on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Genting, OUE, Medtecs, OCBC, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Lum Chang

Vaccine scientist hopes for return to 'normal' by next winter

Singapore stocks open higher, tracking Wall Street; STI up 0.8%

Seven dead in Hong Kong apartment fire: officials

CapitaLand to grow investments in business parks, logistics and data centres in China

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for