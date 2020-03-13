You are here

Home > Consumer

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50m jobs

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 7:30 PM

doc79onxjrjnkyu5fvm252_doc79nx8v92e9li0qmzovd.jpg
The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with international travel likely to slump by a quarter this year, the World Travel and Tourism Council projected on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MADRID] The coronavirus epidemic is putting up to 50 million jobs in the global travel and tourism sector at risk, with international travel likely to slump by a quarter this year, the World Travel and Tourism Council projected on Friday.

The coronavirus outbreak "clearly presents a significant threat to the industry as a whole, to those employed within it, and those wishing to continue travelling," it said in a statement.

The equivalent to a loss of three months of global travel in 2020 "could lead to a corresponding reduction in jobs of between 12 per cent and 14 per cent", it said in a statement, also calling on governments to remove or simplify visas wherever possible, cut travel taxes and introduce incentives once the epidemic is under control.

The tourism industry accounts for 10 per cent of the world's GDP and jobs. 

REUTERS

Consumer

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence; issues blacklists over billing disputes

SoftBank CEO backtracks after taking flak on Twitter over offer of free virus tests

China's luxury shoppers emerging from quarantine

Don't panic over coronavirus as food is plentiful, says Tesco boss

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 07:15 PM
Companies & Markets

SIA cancels flights on US travel ban, says will re-accommodate customers

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) announced in a Facebook post on Friday evening that it will be reducing flight capacity on...

Mar 13, 2020 06:59 PM
Government & Economy

Japan's economic policymakers now factoring in Olympics cancellation, sources say

[TOKYO] Even as Japan has stressed that the Olympics will proceed as planned, government and central bank officials...

Mar 13, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Mar 13, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

Big swings sees STI recover most of Friday's early losses, down 11% on the week

AS an indicator of the volatility that financial markets are currently facing, Singapore's Straits Times Index (STI...

Mar 13, 2020 06:06 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore's financial markets are functioning normally despite volatility: MAS

SINGAPORE'S financial markets are functioning normally despite the heightened volatility in both global and domestic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.