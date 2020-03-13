You are here

Home > Consumer

Xerox pauses HP hostile takeover, proxy fight amid outbreak

Fri, Mar 13, 2020 - 10:32 PM

[NEW YORK] Xerox Holdings Corp said it will pause its public pursuit of HP amid the outbreak of the coronavirus.

"Xerox needs to prioritise the health and safety of its employees, customers, partners and affiliates over and above all other considerations, including its proposal to acquire HP," Xerox Chief Executive Officer John Visentin said in a statement Friday, adding that the company continues to monitor the situation closely.

Norwalk, Connecticut-based Xerox intends to continue its pursuit of HP when the pandemic stabilises, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn't public. A representative for HP was not immediately available for comment.

Xerox's shares have fallen about 33 per cent over the past month through Thursday's close while HP's have fallen about 18 per cent. Xerox rose 3.7 per cent Friday to US$24.78 per share at of 9.43 am in New York. HP's shares jumped 3 per cent to US$18.10 at the same time as US stocks rebounded from their worst day since 1987.

Xerox offered to acquire the much larger HP for US$24 a share in cash and stock, or roughly US$35 billion, in a hostile takeover. It has also nominated a slate of directors to replace the company's board. HP has repeatedly rebuffed its efforts, arguing the takeover price undervalues the company and has raised other issues with the proposal.

SEE ALSO

Xerox raises takeover offer for HP

The printer maker said it would be forced to take a break from its hostile takeover and proxy fight in the wake of the pandemic.

"We believe it is prudent to postpone releases of additional presentations, interviews with media and meetings with HP shareholders so we can focus our time and resources on protecting Xerox's various stakeholders from the pandemic," Mr Visentin said.

Dealmaking across the world is being hampered by the spread of the coronavirus. The volume of M&A announced through the end of February was down 27 per cent to US$419 billion, the slowest start to a year since 2013, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Rich universities scramble with virus forcing student refunds

World travel may shrink 25% on coronavirus in 2020, shed 50m jobs

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

IMDA suspends Zero Mobile's licence; issues blacklists over billing disputes

SoftBank CEO backtracks after taking flak on Twitter over offer of free virus tests

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 13, 2020 10:01 PM
Government & Economy

Italy fumes at ECB's Lagarde after Milan market plunge

[ROME] Italian leaders expressed their "disgust" Friday with comments from European Central Bank chief Christine...

Mar 13, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

[NEW YORK] US stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three...

Mar 13, 2020 09:18 PM
Government & Economy

EU's draft new deal envisages close ties with Britain

[BRUSSELS] The European Union's new deal with Brexit Britain envisages a tight trade and security relationship,...

Mar 13, 2020 09:01 PM
Government & Economy

13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught it overseas

[SINGAPORE] Singapore has confirmed 13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine that are imported, said the Ministry of...

Mar 13, 2020 08:15 PM
Consumer

Rich universities scramble with virus forcing student refunds

[NEW YORK] Some of the most expensive US universities are scrambling to come up with a new and once inconceivable...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.