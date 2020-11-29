You are here

Home > Consumer

Zappos founder Tony Hsieh dies at 46; Bezos mourns untimely loss

Sun, Nov 29, 2020 - 3:02 PM

file7deexp72l4wiqfcdjza.jpg
Tony Hsieh, the retired chief executive of Zappos.com who revolutionised the online shoe industry and gained notoriety for his company's unique corporate culture, has died. He was 46.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEATTLE] Tony Hsieh, the retired chief executive of Zappos.com who revolutionised the online shoe industry and gained notoriety for his company's unique corporate culture, has died. He was 46.

Puoy Premsrirut, a lawyer for Hsieh, told news outlets that Hsieh had been injured in a house fire while visiting Connecticut. He was with family there when he died Friday night, KLAS-TV reported.

A Nov 18 house fire in which Hsieh is believed to have been injured remains under investigation, according to The Hartford Courant, which cited the New London, Connecticut, fire chief and reported the home that burned is owned by a long-time Zappos employee.

A Harvard graduate, Hsieh gained success in the dot com era. He joined Zappos in 1999 when it was called ShoeSite.com and led it for two decades. Amazon.com purchased the company for US$1.2 billion in 2009 and Hsieh remained as chief executive officer until stepping down in August.

Amazon's purchase of the company signalled Jeff Bezos was both impressed and threatened with Zappos' fast delivery of online orders and customer service reputation. Hsieh's success selling shoes online stood out because it was a product people traditionally like to feel on their feet before buying.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The world lost you way too soon," Mr Bezos said Saturday on Instagram. "Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark."

MANAGEMENT STYLE

Hsieh was a fixture in the tech speaker circuit and espoused his company's commitment to "holocracy", a decentralised management style where decision-making was spread throughout the organisation without traditional hierarchy.

He stood out as a non-traditionalist even in an industry known for breaking tradition.

He lived in a trailer park in downtown Las Vegas that attracted creative people working on the strip. They'd eat communal meals by a big fire pit and a pet alpaca roamed the park.

Hsieh would make random appearances in the park to play a card game with visitors that forced them to pick priorities in their lives.

Tributes swirled on social media from the tech industry, Las Vegas - where the company was headquartered - and from President Trump's daughter. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak thanked him for helping transform the city, while Ivanka Trump said Hsieh's originality challenged her to "reject conformity".

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

US online sales surge to near-record on Black Friday

UK secures 2m more doses of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine

Black Friday 99%-off sale sparks fears over garment workers' pay in UK

Hyundai, Kia agree to US$210m US auto safety civil penalty

China to end all waste imports on Jan 1

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 29, 2020 03:24 PM
Banking & Finance

HSBC considers exit from US retail banking: FT

[BRUSSELS] HSBC Holdings is considering an exit from US retail banking, according to a report by the Financial Times...

Nov 29, 2020 03:13 PM
Government & Economy

China halts operation at Korean chip plant after worker tests positive for Covid-19

[BEIJING] A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix halted operations on Sunday after a...

Nov 29, 2020 02:49 PM
Life & Culture

Sport pays tribute to Maradona with tears, applause, silence, banners and song

[PARIS] On the first weekend of sporting action since the death of Diego Maradona, sports, leagues and teams round...

Nov 29, 2020 02:37 PM
Energy & Commodities

Opec faces seismic demand split as cartel plots next move

[LONDON] As Opec+ ministers gather virtually this week, the city that traditionally hosts their meetings will be...

Nov 29, 2020 02:26 PM
Transport

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

[ABERGAVENNY] Hydrogen-powered car manufacturer Riversimple is hoping to steal a march on competitors ahead of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US appeals court rejects Trump campaign's Pennsylvania election case

Jumbo to buy 75% stake in Kok Kee Wanton Noodle; posts full-year S$8.2m loss

Black Friday gets busted by Covid-19 in sign of retail's future

Billionaire Ray Dalio set to open family office in Singapore

Airbus re-sells six jets built for AirAsia, denting surplus

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for