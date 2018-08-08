You are here

Alcoa's Western Australia workers walk out over labour agreement: union

Wed, Aug 08, 2018 - 2:57 PM

[KALGOORLIE] Alcoa workers in Western Australia have walked out indefinitely over an enterprise agreement dispute with the aluminium maker, the Australian Workers' Union said on Wednesday.

The strike comes after Alcoa applied to Australia's workplace regulator to terminate its current agreement, impacting some 1,600 workers at its three alumina refineries, and two bauxite mines, the union said in a statement.

