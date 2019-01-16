Alliance Mineral to add market pricing, drop exclusivity in restructured deal

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
LITHIUM miner Alliance Mineral Assets has restructured offtake agreements with Burwill Lithium to provide for market-linked pricing and the right to sell to other customers, according to an announcement to the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.
As part of the deal, Burwill
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg