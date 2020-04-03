You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

ArcelorMittal South Africa issues force majeure, cuts salaries

Fri, Apr 03, 2020 - 11:38 PM

[JOHANNESBURG] ArcelorMittal South Africa has issued force majeure notices to customers and suppliers "where appropriate" as a nationwide three-week lockdown impacts Africa's biggest steel producer.

Triggering a force majeure clause in contracts allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement to be ignored because of unavoidable circumstances.

"While the need for such action is clear and supported, it will result in further challenges over and above the effects of an already struggling economy and the economic impact of Covid-19 globally and locally," the company said in a statement on Friday.

ArcelorMittal South Africa also said on Friday it has cut salaries for all employees, effective this month, for a "likely" period of three months.

All staff are working from home except essential staff needed for care and maintenance of the plants, the ArcelorMittal subsidiary, which runs the Vanderbijlpark steel works and Saldanha steel works, added.

SEE ALSO

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

Anticipating an impact from the novel coronavirus on the South African economy, the firm also said it would cut spending on noncritical goods and services.

ArcelorMittal said "early signs" of weaker local demand were apparent even before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in South Africa, as the pandemic hobbles the global economy.

South Africa has been under a government-mandated lockdown to battle the spread of the new coronavirus for a week, with people's movements severely curtailed and many mining and processing operations halted.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Deep oil output cuts won't offset unprecedented demand loss: IEA

Credit Suisse says 'complete loss' likely for buyers of oil exchange-traded notes

Rusal, Glencore agree on aluminium deal worth up to US$16.3b

Gold eases on firm dollar, but holds tight range ahead of US data

Opec+ producers debating possible oil cuts of 10 million barrels per day: source

Indonesian palm producers have no plans to reduce hours despite virus

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 3, 2020 11:34 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Apr 3, 2020 11:21 PM
Life & Culture

Masks do reduce spread of flu and some coronaviruses, study finds

[LONDON] Face masks could help limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers who studied the...

Apr 3, 2020 11:17 PM
Banking & Finance

Santander boosts lending capacity to 90b euros after cancelling dividends

[MADRID] Santander Group has boosted its lending capacity to 90 billion euros (S$140 billion) to support households...

Apr 3, 2020 11:13 PM
Life & Culture

Bill Withers, soul legend who sang 'Lean on Me' and 'Lovely Day', dies at 81

[NEW YORK] Bill Withers, the legendary soul singer behind 1970s hits like Lean on Me...

Apr 3, 2020 11:06 PM
Transport

Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

[PARIS] Airbus is studying a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series amid an industry-wide slowdown...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.