You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Asia coffee-sales in Vietnam slow on low prices, supply rises in Indonesia

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 6:02 PM

[BANDAR LAMPUNG] Coffee sales in Vietnam are slowing due to low prices, while supply rose in Indonesia as produces from a mini harvest reached the market earlier than expected.

Farmers in Vietnam have sold 60-70 per cent of their beans harvested in the 2018-19 crop year that began on Oct. 1.

"Sales are slowing as farmers are complaining that prices are too low now," said a trader based in the Central Highlands, Vietnam's largest coffee growing area.

Farmers in the Central Highlands sold coffee at 31,900 - 33,300 dong (US$1.38-US$1.44) per kg

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

on Thursday, compared with 31,900-33,700 dong last week.

"They are refraining from selling further as current prices are only slightly above the production cost," the trader added.

Another trader said low prices also discouraged farmers to water their coffee trees already suffering from a drought in the region.

"It's still too early to say if the drought will hurt the output of the next crop year, because if it rains when the trees are blossoming after the drought, it will be perfect for the next crop year," the second trader said.

Traders in Vietnam offered 5 per cent black and broken grade 2 robusta

at a US$55-US$60 per tonne discount to the May contract, compared with US$50 last week.

In Indonesia, supplies from the mini harvest in the southern part of Sumatra came slightly ahead of expectation of around April.

A trader in the Lampung province in Sumatra said supplies this week rose 10-15 per cent from last week.

Premium for the grade 4 defect 80 robusta

was steady on last week at US$70-US$80 to the May contract on Thursday, the trader said.

May robusta coffee settled down US$13, or 0.9 per cent, at US$1,495 per tonne on Wednesday, giving up some of the previous session's gains.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

From tree killing beetles to crop disease: Central America's struggles with drought

South Korean oil suppliers settle US bid-rigging charges

US oil prices rise above US$60/barrel on tightening supply

Towards better urban water management

US chemical plant fire smoke plume hovers over Houston

Oil holds near 2019 highs ahead of official US weekly data

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property and FCT to raise stakes in PGIM Real Estate Asia Retail Fund

Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

GovTech, MOH among govt agencies with compromised logins on sale online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening