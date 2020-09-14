You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia to boost domestic fuel storage, subsidise refineries

Mon, Sep 14, 2020 - 6:05 AM

rk_AUS-Oil_140920.jpg
Australia will invest A$211 million (S$210.3 million) to boost its domestic fuel storage capabilities while local refineries will be subsidised to stay open in business, as the government unveiled plans to secure its long-term fuel supply.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Australia will invest A$211 million (S$210.3 million) to boost its domestic fuel storage capabilities while local refineries will be subsidised to stay open in business, as the government unveiled plans to secure its long-term fuel supply.

A coronavirus-driven demand slump has battered Australia's oil refiners and sparked threats of closures, prompting the government to take measures to shore up the sector.

"The events of 2020 have reminded us that we cannot be complacent. We need a sovereign fuel supply to shield us from potential shocks in the future," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday.

Mr Morrison said Australia's fuel security was essential for its national security.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor said the government will work with the refinery sector, which is under significant financial pressure hit by a slump in fuel demand due to coronavirus.

SEE ALSO

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Australia's Viva Energy Group, owner of Australia's second-largest refinery, last week warned a full shutdown at its refinery in Victoria state was still on the cards citing a "dire long-term" outlook for the industry.

A "production payment" system was also announced on Monday to protect consumers from the around 1 cent per litre increase that modelling shows will hit fuel if all refineries close in Australia, Mr Taylor said.

To receive this support, refineries will be required to commit to stay in Australia.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China raises corn import forecasts on large US cargoes, lowers output

Brazil extends tariff-free ethanol imports, opens trade talks with US

Oil ends lower for second week as stockpiles rise, demand weakens

Jurong Port expects cargo volumes to return to normal in coming months after current drop

Asia Gold: Still no takers as Indian dealers offer discounts for fourth week

Japan's Orix to buy US$980m stake in India's Greenko Energy

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 14, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Ageing and empty: Japan next premier's hometown highlights challenges ahead

[YUZAWA, Japan] It's noon on a warm day in the Japanese town where Yoshihide Suga, Japan's next prime minister, grew...

Sep 14, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership

[TOKYO] Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a longtime loyal aide of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe...

Sep 14, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 307,000

[CHICAGO] The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday,...

Sep 14, 2020 06:48 AM
Transport

Europe, Britain's carmakers warn of 110 billion euro hard Brexit bill

[BRUSSELS] Europe and Britain's car industries called on Monday on the two sides to urgently clinch a free trade...

Sep 14, 2020 06:42 AM
Life & Culture

Marseille beat PSG for first time in 21 matches

[PARIS] Florian Thauvin snapped Marseille's 20-match winless run against Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Aso says parliament may be dissolved 'soon'

US hotel cleaners say their jobs are under assault

Keppel Reit acquires Sydney commercial property for A$306m

India's secondary listing plan for firms joining foreign markets irks investors: sources

Thye Hong family sells Garlick Ave GCB plot

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.