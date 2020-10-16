You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Australia's New Hope to lay off up to 75% of HQ staff amid sour market

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 - 8:49 AM

[MELBOURNE] Australian coal miner New Hope Corp said on Friday it will lay off up to 75 per cent of its workforce from its corporate headquarters due to uncertainty around approvals for its environmentally contentious New Acland mine.

The layoffs come as the outlook for Australian coal has worsened given China's halt on coal imports from the country and prices that last month hit decade lows amid a Covid-19 pandemic demand slump and abundant cheaper natural gas alternatives.

Under the restructuring, the majority of executives at the Brookwater, Queensland office will be made redundant by the end of November, the company said. Total cuts will equate to around 90 workers, New Hope told Reuters.

The final number will be known in about a week. Employees have until 12 noon on Friday to apply for voluntary redundancy, the business will then work through the applications and decide if forced redundancies will be needed, it said.

New Hope has already laid off 175 employees at New Acland while it awaits approvals for stage 3 expansion of its Queensland project, after a legal victory last year over a community group that sought to halt the expansion.

SEE ALSO

China's US$1 trillion wealth fund to step up soured asset sales

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We have had to make some extremely difficult decisions but, in reality, even if we were granted approvals for Stage 3 today, we are in for a tough couple of years as we ramp up again," chief executive officer Reinhold Schmidt said in Friday's announcement.

Thermal coal prices fell to the lowest in more than a decade last month to less than US$50 a tonne.

New Hope swung to an annual loss, it reported last month, hurt by a plunge in coal prices as power demand fell in its key markets due to the pandemic.

China's move to stop accepting some coal from Australia has added to pressure on New Hope to shore up its domestic market amid trade tension between the two countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil eases as new lockdowns raise concern about fuel demand

Wilmar shares end lower while China unit YKA makes sizzling debut

Gold eases on buoyant dollar as US stimulus bets fade

Oil dips as surging coronavirus cases threaten demand recovery

US Customs would consider petition, audit to lift import ban on Malaysia's FGV

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 16, 2020 08:37 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports rise 5.9% in September amid recovery in electronics

SINGAPORE exports finished the third quarter with a fizzle, rising by a gentler 5.9 per cent year on year in...

Oct 16, 2020 08:33 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ThaiBev, New Silkroutes, Wilmar, SIA, Keppel DC Reit, Straits Trading

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Oct 16, 2020 08:25 AM
Consumer

Fashion brands accused of exploiting workers at risk of layoffs

[DHAKA] Millions of garment workers could lose their jobs as global brands are demanding price cuts and delaying...

Oct 16, 2020 08:19 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday, tracking falls on Wall Street as investors closely watched corporate...

Oct 16, 2020 07:17 AM
Transport

Uber to invest over US$150m in partnership with SK Telecom's mobility business

[SEOUL] Uber Technologies said on Friday that it will invest over US$150 million into a joint venture and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

OCBC named best managed bank during Covid-19: Asian Banker

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for