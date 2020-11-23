You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Barclays keeps 2021 oil price outlook, supported by vaccine boost

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 5:03 PM

file6ud6x6tn3rdrwzu5c67.jpg
Barclays kept its "above consensus" 2021 oil price forecasts on Monday, predicting Brent at US$53 a barrel based on output discipline by Opec and its allies, and based on a potential Covid-19 vaccine boosting demand in the second half.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[BENGALURU] Barclays kept its "above consensus" 2021 oil price forecasts on Monday, predicting Brent at US$53 a barrel based on output discipline by Opec and its allies, and based on a potential Covid-19 vaccine boosting demand in the second half.

Potential rollouts of high-efficacy vaccines in the short term would be a turning point for demand as it could lead to a more sustainable economic recovery, the bank said in a note.

It forecast Brent at an average US$53 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at US$50 per barrel in 2021.

Sources have told Reuters that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and its allies, known as Opec+, are leaning towards postponing of a planned January increase to oil output by at least three months.

Opec+ was due to raise output by 2 million barrels per day in January as part of a steady easing of record supply cuts agreed this year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We expect the Opec+ group to delay the ratcheting up of production targets by three months when the group meets later this month," the bank said.

Goldman Sachs also said this month that it expected the group to delay their planned output increase.

Brent traded around US$45.30 on Monday and WTI was around US$43, lifted by optimism about a recovery in demand thanks to successful coronavirus vaccine trials, although new lockdowns around the world capped gains.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Gold edges up on softer US dollar, Fed stimulus bets

QT Vascular scraps S$1b RTO plan; shares fall amid heavy volume

Abu Dhabi plans S$164b in oil spending to boost output

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Singapore's solar firm Sun Electric feels more heat from fraud allegations

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 04:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Oxley Holdings provides further information on lawsuits

OXLEY Holdings has provided further information on lawsuits involving four of its entities, in an exchange filing on...

Nov 23, 2020 04:45 PM
Banking & Finance

Fund managers hate working from home as much as the rest of us

[NEW YORK] Mary Erdoes, who runs asset and wealth management at JPMorgan Chase & Co, reckons fund managers are...

Nov 23, 2020 04:40 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks advance on vaccine news

[LONDON] European stock markets opened firmer on Monday, buoyed as positive news on another coronavirus vaccine...

Nov 23, 2020 04:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

OCBC Investment Research has upgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) to "buy" from "hold". The research team also...

Nov 23, 2020 04:21 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares finish higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine being rolled out as soon...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

Keppel's business units get new leaders

Singaporeans' financial health under strain from Covid-19, with a third facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for