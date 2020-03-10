You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP in 'good shape' to act if coronavirus disruption brings M&A openings: chairman

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 10:25 AM

AB_bhp_100320.jpg
BHP Group is in good shape to take action should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger acquisition opportunities, the global miner's chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Tuesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MELBOURNE] BHP Group is in good shape to take action should supply chain disruption caused by the global coronavirus epidemic trigger acquisition opportunities, the global miner's chairman Ken MacKenzie said on Tuesday.

"On balance, the business is in very good shape," Mr MacKenzie said, speaking at the Australian Financial Review summit in Sydney.

"I'm not sure if there will be any opportunities that will come from this but if there are, we are actually in a position to act."

Last month, the world's biggest miner said this year's demand could take a hit if fallout from the coronavirus outbreak extended beyond March. The virus, which originated in China, has now spread to at least 105 countries and territories and global economic growth is now expected to take a serious hit.

Even as China's businesses and economy show signs of recovery after a stringent campaign to contain the virus, production and transport disruption within the country have boosted import demand for BHP's products such as iron ore and metallurgical coal, Mr MacKenzie said.

SEE ALSO

Bank of Japan chief says market moves 'very unstable'

Global miners have been paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders since commodity prices revived following a crash in 2015, but investors remain cautious about large buys following disastrous top-of-the cycle acquisitions at the turn of last decade.

BHP has returned US$33 billion to shareholders since the cycle troughed and has paid down net debt to US$12.8 billion, around half of US$25.9 billion this time four years ago. "We have engineered the business so that (at) the bottom of the cycle, the business is not only capable of surviving but of thriving," Mr MacKenzie said.

BHP has been focused on scenario analysis around the potential impact of the virus on global supply chains, he said. Since more value is created from moves at the bottom of the economic cycle, or when assets are cheap, the miner is also looking at any opportunities that might arise from other disruptions, like climate change.

"We need to have a business that is ready for the bottom of the cycle at all times," he said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

Wealth wipeout reshapes ranks of world's richest people

US shale producers rush to cut spending, output as oil prices tank

Oil goes into free fall after Saudis unleash price war

US, Russian oil producers to feel the squeeze as Saudis open oil tap: analysts

Coronavirus to cause first annual decline in oil use in decade: IEA

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 10, 2020 10:27 AM
Government & Economy

China Feb PPI down 0.4% year-on-year, CPI up 5.2%

[BEIJING] China's producer prices in February fell 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, official data showed on Tuesday...

Mar 10, 2020 10:16 AM
Energy & Commodities

Singapore's Pavilion Energy signs mid-term deal with SLNG for storage, reloading

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Tuesday it has signed a five-year deal with Singapore LNG Corp for...

Mar 10, 2020 10:08 AM
Banking & Finance

Bank of Japan chief says market moves 'very unstable'

[TOKYO] Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday global financial markets were "very unstable"...

Mar 10, 2020 10:00 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea reports 35 new coronavirus cases, total at 7,513

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the country's total infections to 7,513,...

Mar 10, 2020 09:58 AM
Banking & Finance

US Securities and Exchange Commission staff in Washington shows coronavirus symptoms

[BENGALURU] The US securities regulator said late on Monday an employee at its headquarters in Washington, DC showed...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.