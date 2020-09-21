You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BHP in talks with three firms for LNG bunker supply contract: exec

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 3:47 PM

[SINGAPORE] BHP Group is in talks with three companies for the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel five ships it plans to use to transport iron ore between western Australia and China, a senior company executive told Reuters.

A contract is expected to be awarded next month after an initial eight to 10 firms vied for delivery of the super-chilled fuel to the miner over 2022 to 2027, Rashpal Bhatti, BHP's vice-president for maritime and supply chain excellence told Reuters.

BHP earlier this month awarded a tender to charter five LNG-fuelled Newcastlemax bulk carriers to Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping, aiming to cut greenhouse gas emissions on voyages to biggest customer China by more than 30 per cent.

The five vessels will be able to carry about 10 million tonnes per year (tpy) of iron ore, or about about 3.6 per cent of BHP's 280 million tpy in exports.

BHP will assess the vessels once they are on the water before deciding whether to expand its LNG-fuelled fleet, Mr Bhatti said.

SEE ALSO

Jet fuel is now so cheap it's being blended for use by ships

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Currently, less than 400 out more than 80,000 registered ships run on LNG as fuel source, according to Mohd Rafe Mohamed Ramli, head of global LNG bunkering at Petronas Marine.

"Our five vessels will make up 10 per cent of all Asian (LNG) bunkering volumes. That equates to 1.5 per cent of all global LNG bunkering requirements," BHP's Mr Bhatti said.

Miners are under pressure to reduce pollution to meet concerns about the environment, while investors increasingly demand that companies offer a compelling sustainability strategy.

Spot LNG prices LNG-AS have fallen sharply over the past two years due to new supply from Australia and the United States.

"LNG is significantly less expensive than VLSFO (very low sulphur fuel oil)," Mr Bhatti said.

"When it comes to cost, the build of the vessel is more expensive than a conventional vessel ... but the gas supply is the one that really allows us to take a like for like view."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 03:48 PM
Consumer

Superdry co-founder's turnaround efforts hit by pandemic

[LONDON] Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton will have to wait to see whether his turnaround plan is working, as...

Sep 21, 2020 03:46 PM
Transport

Female pilots bear brunt of airline job cuts

[CHICAGO] When Megyn Thompson landed her dream job as a commercial pilot last year, she was one of thousands being...

Sep 21, 2020 03:45 PM
Government & Economy

UK ponders second Covid-19 lockdown as outbreak accelerates

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Monday pondering a second national lockdown as an accelerating...

Sep 21, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

Europe: Lockdown worries knock stocks lower; HSBC tumbles

[BENGALURU] European stocks headed lower for a third straight session on Monday, hit by worries about a surge in...

Sep 21, 2020 03:39 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end at near 3-month low as banks, miners slump

[SYDNEY] Australia shares on Monday ended at their lowest since the end of June, dragged lower by the so-called "Big...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

Singapore brand mark to be introduced; 6,700 opportunities in food sector

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB initiates on SBS Transit with 'add', upgrades ComfortDelGro

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.