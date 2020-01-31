You are here

Bidders value Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit at more than 15 billion euros: CEO

Fri, Jan 31, 2020 - 5:48 PM

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, which focuses on industrial engineering and steel production, on Friday said bidders for its prized elevator division valued the unit at more than 15 billion euros (S$22.58 billion), adding that it aimed to conclude the sales process by the end of next month.
[BOCHUM] German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp, which focuses on industrial engineering and steel production, on Friday said bidders for its prized elevator division valued the unit at more than 15 billion euros (S$22.58 billion), adding that it aimed to conclude the sales process by the end of next month.

Speaking at the group's annual general meeting, chief executive Martina Merz said the group still kept all options open with regard to the unit, including an initial public offering, a partial sale or a complete divestment.

