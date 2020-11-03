You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Billionaire Adani set to develop Sri Lanka's port terminal

Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 7:31 PM

[MUMBAI] India's Adani Group is the front-runner to develop Sri Lanka's stalled East Container Terminal in Colombo port, people with knowledge of the matter said, helping billionaire Gautam Adani expand his port business overseas.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and a local partner received an in-principle approval to sign a deal with Sri Lanka Ports Authority, which will hold majority stake in the project, the people said, asking not to be identified citing rules for speaking with the media.

Details of the stake holding are still being worked out after a review of the project following labor protests that had stalled the deal before parliamentary elections in August, they said. India's foreign ministry and the Adani Group didn't immediately respond to requests seeking comments.

Adani, India's biggest ports and logistics company, had signed a preliminary agreement for the project last year.

Work on reviving the project, being jointly developed by Sri Lanka, India and Japan, comes at a time of rising regional tensions with China. Both India and Japan are members of the informal Quad grouping that along with US and Australia is seen as a counter to Beijing's influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the deal was agreed upon last year, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had announced a review after protests by labour unions who feared foreign control over the strategic project, according to reports. The island nation had earlier depended heavily on China for its infrastructure development in the first half of this decade, creating tensions with New Delhi.

The neighbours began rebuilding trade and investment ties before the coronavirus pandemic struck. In July, India extended a US$400 million currency swap facility to Colombo to assist with post-pandemic economic recovery. The two countries also discussed deferring of debt repayment during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's first high-level virtual meeting since his re-election with India's Narendra Modi in September.

Sri Lanka - which emerged from a three-decade civil war in 2009 - was known for taking Chinese loans to fund vast infrastructure projects, including ports and highways, that eventually became part of Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. Its appetite for Chinese cash waned after rising debt forced it to sell the Hambantota port back to China Merchants Port Holdings.

Meanwhile, the country's port authority last week started operations at parts of the East Container Terminal that it has already built, said Chairman Daya Ratnayake.

The agreement signed between Sri Lanka's former government with India and Japan "is still on," he said. The Sri Lankan government "is in discussions on how to operationalise it."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

7-Eleven parent to sell up to 300 petrol stations after buying Speedway: sources

Saudi Aramco Q3 profit slumps 44.6% as pandemic chokes demand

Philippines' Petron says Bataan refinery back to normal operations

Gold inches lower as investors await US election outcome

PipeChina halts construction at Beihai LNG terminal after fire kills 5

Hungry hogs spark a green fuel rethink by Chinese energy giant

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 06:49 PM
Companies & Markets

Kimly and Tenderfresh enter joint venture to open halal coffeeshop

COFFEE shop operator Kimly is joining hands with Tenderfresh Fried & BBQ Chicken to open a halal-themed eatery...

Nov 3, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 3, 2020 06:05 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 2.21% to 2,497.22 points on eve of US presidential polls

MARKETS around the world turned positive on the eve of the US presidential election, even though it had not become...

Nov 3, 2020 05:38 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 5.01...

Nov 3, 2020 05:25 PM
Life & Culture

Melbourne Cup's grim toll grows with Anthony Van Dyck death

[MELBOURNE] The death of Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck cast a pall over the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday, angering...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Biden victory may give boost to Hi-P, Valuetronics, China Aviation Oil, HPHT

NWC does not expect all employers to need to cut wages in next 12 months: Josephine Teo

Gold inches lower as investors await US election outcome

STI jumps 1.4% on Tuesday afternoon as investors eye US election results

Hugo Boss focused on China and online to bolster sales

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for