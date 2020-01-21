You are here

BP names new CFO as Gilvary plans to retire

Tue, Jan 21, 2020 - 4:17 PM

[LONDON] BP Plc handed more power to a new generation of executives, announcing that Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary will join his boss Bob Dudley in retiring this year.

Murray Auchincloss, currently the finance chief of BP's oil and gas production division, will succeed Mr Gilvary. The energy giant already announced last year that Bernard Looney, who runs that unit, will become chief executive officer at the end of March.

In a world that's increasingly wary of fossil fuels, BP's new top executives will have to prove the company can keep up with the times. The London-based company has a highly profitable oil and gas business that pioneered exports from the Middle East, opened up giant fields in Alaska and the UK North Sea, and has paid billions of dollars to shareholders.

Mr Looney and Mr Auchincloss will be expected to keep that business performing well, while also addressing increasing investor pressure to curb greenhouse gas emissions and lay the groundwork for the long transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy.

"The board is pleased to have chosen Murray as BP's next CFO," Chairman Helge Lund said. "With his international financial and commercial experience and a deep understanding of the whole group, he will play an important role as BP continues to develop in a fast-changing energy market."

Mr Gilvary, 57, will step down at the end of June following a 34-year career with BP, the UK oil major said Tuesday in a statement. Mr Auchincloss, will become group CFO and join the board on July 1.

Mr Auchincloss has served as CFO for BP's Upstream unit since 2015. He was head of the group CEO's office from 2010 to 2013, working directly with Nr Dudley. From 2005 to 2007 he was CFO for BP's North Sea business.

Mr Gilvary became finance chief and joined the board in January 2012. Since then, he has managed issues including the resolution of litigation after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, and the effects of the oil-price crash.

Mr Gilvary and Mr Auchincloss will work together between now and the end of June to ensure an "orderly transition," BP said in the statement.

BLOOMBERG

