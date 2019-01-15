You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brazil's 2019 coffee crop projected at 58.2m bags: Comexim

Tue, Jan 15, 2019 - 12:04 PM

doc73n667oq86e10q0ajl8f_doc731su7di045c1tokgq9.jpg
Brazil's 2019 coffee crop should reach a volume of 58.2 million 60-kg bags, compared to a revised view of 63.05 million bags produced in 2018, a record, coffee trader Comexim said on Monday.
REUTERS

[SAO PAULO] Brazil's 2019 coffee crop should reach a volume of 58.2 million 60-kg bags, compared to a revised view of 63.05 million bags produced in 2018, a record, coffee trader Comexim said on Monday.

Comexim, one of the largest exporters of Brazilian coffee, said in a report that robusta coffee production out of Brazil in 2019 should be a record at 19.8 million bags, versus 16.35 million bags in 2018.

Arabica production is expected to fall as this type of coffee has alternate years of high and low production, so in 2019 Comexim sees output at 38.4 million bags versus 46.7 million bags last year.

The trader expects a difficult year for most coffee farmers as the off-year in the production cycle results in higher costs. It projects that the large 2018 crop will result in increasing carry-over stocks that should reach 4 million bags going into the new crop cycle.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Comexim said that despite the record crop last year, sourcing coffee at attractive differentials proved to be harder than expected.

It said that was "felt through the whole chain, or at least by those who had not booked well-discounted differentials way before the beginning of the season, when several players were betting on selling pressure that would result in cheaper offers."

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Sinopec wins cabinet approval for IPO of retail unit

Alliance Mineral to add market pricing, drop exclusivity in restructured offtake deal

Oil falls 1% on concerns about China slowdown

Coffee price slump leaves farmers earning less than a cent a cup

Oil retreats as risk appetite shrinks

Ophir Energy rejects Medco's buyout offer

Editor's Choice

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

BP_UBS_150119_3.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UBS positive on global and Asia ex-Japan equities

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
3 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
4 Rise in male infertility in Singapore mirrors global sperm crisis
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Creative Technology, Keppel Corp, Best World, ICP

Must Read

BP_SG_150119_56.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Government & Economy

Business interruptions, cyber incidents top risks to Singapore firms in 2019: Poll

BP_Ascendas-Singbridge_150119_5.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Jan 15, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Lian Beng, Trek 2000, ST Engineering, CSE Global

BT_20190115_GCMAS15MJTP_3668296.jpg
Jan 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS moves to attract listings, boost equity research talent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening