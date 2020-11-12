You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Brent touches US$45/bbl on vaccine hopes and US crude drawdown

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 6:20 AM

nz_oilrefinery_121129.jpg
Global oil benchmark Brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above US$45 a barrel on hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine that could boost demand and later pulling back as concerns about rising cases overtook bullish news.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Global oil benchmark Brent rose on Wednesday, briefly touching a more than two-month high above US$45 a barrel on hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine that could boost demand and later pulling back as concerns about rising cases overtook bullish news.

Brent settled up 19 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at US$43.80 a barrel, after earlier trading at a session peak of US$45.30 - the first time it has cleared the US$45 threshold since early September.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 9 cents at US$41.45, after setting a session high of US$43.06.

Both Brent and WTI prices are up about 11 per cent this week after initial trial data showed the experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech was 90 per cent effective.

Still, concerns about rising cases weighed on the market.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The record number of cases is enough to snap everyone back to reality," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

The expectation that a vaccine could restore demand for transportation fuels is critical for oil, said John Kilduff, founding partner at Again Capital.

"Transportation across the board has been so impacted by the pandemic that getting past it would revive demand for those fuels, which is what the petroleum complex needs."

Renewed restrictions in Europe and the United States to combat the coronavirus have slowed fuel demand recovery, offsetting a rebound in Asian economies where consumption has almost returned to pre-Covid levels.

US crude stockpiles last week fell 5.1 million barrels to about 482 million barrels, industry group data showed on Tuesday, compared with expectations for a reduction of 913,000 barrels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Government data will be issued on Thursday, delayed a day due to the US Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday.

Algeria's energy minister said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies could extend oil production cuts into 2021, or even deepen them. Saudi Arabia's energy minister had said on Monday that supply pact could be"tweaked".

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises on hopes for vaccine, falling US stocks

Toshiba will quit coal only after building more plants

Gold inches up on muted dollar, mounting virus cases

Will Japan's carbon clean-up plan work?

Higher product prices drive Jiutian's Q3 results to another quarterly record

Petronas launches LNG bunkering business with completion of first delivery

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Brazil, UK discuss potential post-Brexit trade pact

[BRASILIA] The top trade representatives for Brazil and the UK held a videoconference on Wednesday to discuss...

Nov 12, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Republicans add another seat in US Senate with Alaska win

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump's Republican Party won another seat in the US Senate Wednesday, with a victory...

Nov 12, 2020 06:55 AM
Transport

Germany to buy 38 new Eurofighter jets

[BERLIN] European plane maker Airbus said on Wednesday it had signed a contract to supply 38 new Eurofighters to...

Nov 12, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trudeau says Canada won't give in to China pressure to free Huawei's Meng

[OTTAWA] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday held firm that Canada will not bow to pressure to release Huawei...

Nov 12, 2020 06:10 AM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq closes higher with technology stocks back in favour

[BENGALURU] The Nasdaq closed up 2 per cent on Wednesday as investors switched back to technology stocks and away...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Issues hit shoppers using GrabPay at start of 11.11 sales

Hot stock: Ascendas Reit sheds 6.3% after unveiling acquisitions, S$1.2b fundraising

Australia's biggest IPO in two years to price from Friday

Stocks to watch: Ascendas Reit, Sembmarine, Keppel, Valuetronics, Frasers Property

WeWork's chief legal officer Jennifer Berrent in talks to leave: sources

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for