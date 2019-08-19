You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

BW Offshore wins Brazil's approval for US$115m oilfield purchase

Mon, Aug 19, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bengaluru

NORWAY'S BW Offshore has won approval from Brazilian oil regulator ANP for the purchase of the Maromba oilfield, part of the Oslo-listed company's plan to become an operator and not just a supplier of oil services, platforms and ships.

The purchase, from Chevron Corp and Petrobras, extends BW's operations in Brazil, where it already has two floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units.

The total purchase price for the oilfield, in the Campos Basin off the Brazilian coast, is US$115 million, to be paid over three milestones as the development progresses towards producing its first oil.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Regulatory clearance will lead to the first milestone payment of US$30 million, with other milestones marked by the start of drilling activities and first oil production, or three years after the start of drilling activities, whichever comes first.

BW Offshore had in March won approval from Brazil's antitrust watchdog, CADE, to buy the oilfield from Petrobras, which had a 70 per cent participating interest, and Chevron, which held a 30 per cent stake.

"Maromba represents further proof of our upstream business model," said Carl K Arnet, chief executive of BW Offshore's BW Energy unit. "Maromba is expected to significantly increase our production from 2022 onwards and is a very important element in our growth strategy."

ANP director general Decio Oddone confirmed to Reuters on Saturday that BW was approved as an oil field operator in Brazil. "It was approved yesterday," Mr Oddone said. "This shows renewed activity in offshore oil production in Brazil." REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudi oil field hit by drone attack but production unaffected

US oil export race accelerates; one project makes leap

Frackers in UK get fresh hope government will loosen rules

Building set on fire in protest against China's CNPC in Peru

UK court opens way for US$9b claim against Nigeria

Trump intervention triggered EPA's surprise biofuel waiver decision: sources

Editor's Choice

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

BT_20190819_JLOCBC19_3865473.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Banking & Finance

OCBC's Wing Hang buyout trebles contribution from Greater China

Aug 19, 2019
Stocks

Fed speak, trade war and corporate earnings to hog market attention

Must Read

BT_20190819_JAWRAP19TURN_3866279.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Retirement age, CPF rates for older workers to be raised: PM

Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

As firms adapt to new guidelines, employees must reskill earlier to work longer

Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Changes hurt but early notice helps: business response

BT_20190819_JACOAST19_3866266.jpg
Aug 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Defending and developing Singapore's coasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly