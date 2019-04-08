You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

California refinery breakdowns push petrol towards record highs

Pump prices in the state have gained 12 cents in the past week to average US$3.71 a gallon
Mon, Apr 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Calgary

CALIFORNIA drivers are facing the prospect of paying US$4 a gallon at the pump for the first time in five years after its refineries were hit by a series of breakdowns.

Pump prices in the most populated US state have gained 12 cents in the past week to average US$3.71 a gallon, according to AAA. That's about three times the nationwide increase. In rural Mono county, near Yosemite National Park, prices are already above US$4 a gallon while in San Francisco, they have risen to US$3.86 and in Los Angeles, they are up to US$3.79.

"Motorists in California have been hit hard with surging petrol prices in the last month, but the situation is about to get worse," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a web-based pricing surveyor, said in a note. Petrol in the state is "on its way to likely hitting US$4 per gallon for the first time since July 27, 2014" in the next two weeks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Retail prices are surging after Valero Energy Corp's refinery in the Bay Area stopped oil processing after about a week of smoky emissions prompted air-quality warnings. In Southern California, a fire at the Phillips 66 refinery in Los Angeles was said to lead to the shut down of the crude processing unit and the ramping down of other units to minimal rates. The petrol-producing fluid catalytic cracker at Chevron Corp's El Segundo plant, the largest refinery in the state, has been down since Apr 1, according to Genscape Inc.

Golden State petrol currently costs more than any other state in the union, according to AAA. Even in Hawaii, normally the most expensive, prices were about 20 cents a gallon cheaper. California's unique clean-burning petrol blend that is only produced by local refineries and a handful of others around the world, as well as its lack of import pipelines, have made the state an energy island where refinery disruptions can cause wild swings in prices.

Compounding the refinery disruptions, the state is going through its switch to summer petrol from winter petrol, leaving the motor fuel stockpiles 17 per cent below year-earlier levels last week, according to California Energy Commission data. The price of ethanol, which is added to petrol, is also higher after flooding in the Midwest in recent weeks.

Retail prices tend to rise on the back of surging wholesale prices. California-blend petrol in Los Angeles gained 5.5 cents versus New York futures to a 49-cent a gallon premium Friday, the widest premium since December when another spate of refinery issues plagued the state, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The premium in San Francisco widened six cents to 42 cents a gallon, the most since May 2017. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

Crude oil market rallies on fading fears of a glut

Mahathir says new suitors may emerge for rare-earths firm Lynas

BHP Group to cut more than 700 jobs: report

Brazil's Petrobras accepts US$8.6b bid for gas unit

Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil

Editor's Choice

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

BT_20190408_TOPLINE8_3746196.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

StanChart 'go-to' bank for clients venturing overseas

Most Read

1 A question of time: The great HDB lease decay debate
2 World's first 5G phone released in South Korea
3 Trade woes have opened doors for Singapore, says ExxonMobil
4 CDL bags S$500m in green loans for new property developments
5 Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

Must Read

Apr 8, 2019
Real Estate

S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside

BT_20190408_JLCROWD_3745882.jpg
Apr 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Major VC player from Israel plans Asia fund, but says it'll watch out for froth

Apr 8, 2019
Government & Economy

How Asean can address the data privacy conundrum

Apr 8, 2019
Energy & Commodities

BHP to cut more than 700 white-collar jobs, including some in Singapore: report

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening