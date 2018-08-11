You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Cheniere signs 25-year LNG sales deal with Taiwan's CPC

Sat, Aug 11, 2018 - 1:22 PM

[TAIPEI] US liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Cheniere Energy Inc said on Friday it had signed a 25-year deal to supply Taiwan's CPC Corp, which CPC valued at roughly US$25 billion.

Cheniere said it will sell 2 million tonnes of LNG per year on a delivered basis to the state-owned oil and gas company, starting in 2021. It said the purchase price will be pegged to the Henry Hub monthly average, plus a fee.

A CPC spokesman said the US$25 billion figure was based on current prices.

The deal is viewed as an important part of Taiwan's efforts to diversify its energy resources and reduce its trade surplus with the United States, according to a source familiar with the government's thinking.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The contract is a significant boost to Taiwan's trade relations with the United States, particularly given the Trump administration's focus on trade with Asia, the source said.

The United States has become a major LNG exporter in the last two years, mostly due to the ramp up of Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana. The Houston-based company is also building the Corpus Christi terminal in Texas.

The CPC deal, which is through Cheniere's marketing arm, is not tied to a particular project or liquefaction train.

Cheniere said the agreement ties up a portion of its portfolio volume on a long-term basis with a investment grade counterparty. The company also retains the ability to use those volumes to support a future train or expansion project.

Cheniere announced in May that it was moving ahead with a third liquefaction train at its Corpus Christi project. It is currently marketing its sixth train at Sabine Pass, with an investment decision expected next year.

Taiwan is the world's fifth biggest importer of LNG, shipping in almost 16.8 million tonnes in 2017, according to the International Gas Union, giving the island a global import market share of almost 6 per cent.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold puts up a fight as selloff slows near key US$1,200 level

Oil up on Iran sanctions but set for weekly decline

Oil up as Iran sanctions balance impact of trade war

IEA warns easing oil supply concerns may only be temporary

Geo Energy completes first coal shipment from TBR mine to China steelmaker Tsingshan

Ghana replaces sacked energy chief in reshuffle of huge cabinet

Editor's Choice

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

BT_20180811_EPIGRAM_3527658.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Brunch

A new chapter for singlit

Most Read

1 Latest cooling measures to bite harder than earlier ones: CDL
2 White guy outside, Singaporean inside
3 Jho Low asks US to explain Malaysian thanks for seized yacht
4 'Lucky accident' led him to find home here
5 Stocks to watch: Ezion, Geo Energy, CDL, Noble, Nera Telecommunications
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180811_LSSGD113SEE_3528976.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGD savings deposit growth flatlining as depositors seek options

BT_20180811_JQPAY11_3529019.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

PayNow Corporate seen as 'game-changer' in Singapore's cashless drive

Aug 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Businesses urge UK to abandon net migration target post-Brexit

BT_20180811_DB11_3528806.jpg
Aug 11, 2018
Banking & Finance

Rich Asians give Deutsche Bank crazy growth potential

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening