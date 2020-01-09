You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China Internet firms falling behind on renewable energy goals: Greenpeace

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 2:58 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's Internet firms have fallen behind global peers in sourcing energy from clean, renewable sources, with soaring use of Internet data driving up energy demand and carbon emissions, environmental group Greenpeace said in a report on Thursday.

As capacity rises rapidly, the Internet data sector could account for a third of total global power demand within two decades, putting tech giants in China and elsewhere under heavy pressure to find cleaner sources of electricity.

But while some of China's tech firms are procuring clean energy through rooftop solar installations or via a pilot green power certificate scheme, most have failed to match the commitments made by overseas rivals, Greenpeace said.

"Power consumption from China's Internet industry is skyrocketing, and it's imperative that Chinese Internet giants lead the sector to break away from its reliance on coal," said Ye Ruiqi, a Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In an evaluation of 15 major firms, Greenpeace said only one - the digital service provider Chindata - had pledged to deliver 100 per cent of its energy needs via renewable sources, matching long-term commitments made by global giants like Apple and Google.

SEE ALSO

Infrastructure investors catch the tech bug

Among companies heavily reliant on cloud computing, e-commerce giant Alibaba was ranked the best performer in Greenpeace's survey, which also looked at "government and industry influence" and data transparency, as well as emissions levels. Tencent was second, followed by Baidu and Huawei.

Tencent was the only major firm to disclose energy consumption and carbon emission levels but it has "made almost no progress" on renewable energy procurement, Greenpeace said, while Huawei was the only firm to set emission reduction targets.

Huawei already has its own solar plants at some facilities and has pledged to minimise power demand throughout its supply chain, a company spokesman said, adding that it was now working on new long-term emissions targets.

An Alibaba Cloud spokesman said the company was "committed to making energy efficiency a core part of our technology", with the firm already using solar panels as well as smart heating and cooling systems at some data centres.

Tencent and Baidu declined to comment on the survey.

China's Internet data sector produced 99 million tonnes of CO2 in 2018 and consumed 161 terawatt-hours (TWh) of power, 2.35 per cent of the national total, a previous Greenpeace study showed, adding that 73 per cent of electricity used by the sector was supplied using coal.

Power consumption from the sector was expected to reach 267 TWh by 2023, more than Australia's total electricity demand, it added.

Chinese data centres, which consume significantly more power on average than in other countries, must bring energy consumption down to "advanced international levels" by 2022, according to government guidelines published last year.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Jan 9, 2020 02:25 PM
Real Estate

Infrastructure investors catch the tech bug

[HONG KONG] An unsexy corner of the investment world is getting a little racier. The infrastructure and real estate...

Jan 9, 2020 02:14 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei jumps more than 2.3% on US rallies, cheap yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 2.3 per cent on Thursday on US rallies and a cheaper yen...

Jan 9, 2020 02:12 PM
Banking & Finance

AmEx moves closer to entering China's 190 trillion yuan market

[SHANGHAI] American Express Co (AmEx) cleared a key hurdle in its bid to accessing China's US$27 trillion payments...

Jan 9, 2020 01:36 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Thursday afternoon up 0.09% on day

SINGAPORE shares held onto their gains as trading resumed on Thursday afternoon amid waning investor worries over US...

Jan 9, 2020 01:34 PM
Technology

Chinese firms push ahead at CES despite trade war

[LAS VEGAS] Chinese makers of televisions, smartphones and much more were very much present at the premier Consumer...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly