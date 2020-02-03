You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China iron ore, steel futures tumble as virus fears escalate

Mon, Feb 03, 2020 - 12:29 PM

[MANILA] China's iron ore and steel futures fell by their daily limits on Monday on fears that a rapidly spreading virus outbreak could curb demand and deliver a sharp blow to the economy.

The death toll from the virus and the number of confirmed cases has risen sharply since the country's financial markets began a long Chinese New Year holiday on Jan 24. The break was extended until Monday in an attempt to curb the spread of the outbreak.

The virus has killed 350 people so far in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, prompting travel restrictions in large parts of the country.

The fallout has raised concerns that a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy and top metals consumer could worsen.

The Dalian Commodity Exchange's most-traded iron ore contract, expiring in May, slid as much as 8 per cent - the maximum amount by which the price is allowed to drop for the day - to 606.5 yuan (US$87.85) a tonne. That's the lowest since Dec 2 last year.

SEE ALSO

Japanese government bonds rise as coronavirus fears pound China markets

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-active construction steel rebar contract, also expiring in May, shed 8 per cent to 3,233 yuan a tonne, the weakest since Nov 12 last year.

Shanghai hot-rolled steel coil futures slumped as much as 8 per cent to 3,246 yuan a tonne, the lowest since Nov 14 last year.

FUNDAMENTALS

- Other ferrous raw materials also dropped, with Dalian coking coal falling as much as 4.9 per cent, while Dalian coke lost up to 5.7 per cent.

- Shanghai stainless steel futures slid 7.3 per cent.

- Public transport in Tangshan, China's largest steelmaking city in northern Hebei province, has been suspended since Jan 28 to prevent the further spread of the virus.

- China's factory activity expanded at its slowest pace in five months in January, even as the virus outbreak added to risks facing the world's second-largest economy, a private survey showed.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Philippines' Manila Water sells $286m minority stake to port tycoon

Paradise lost looms for German farmers as swine fever nears

BlackGold suspends trading pending announcement

SembMarine unit's ex-president charged with money laundering, corruption

China oil demand has plunged 20% because of the virus lockdown

Police end protest at German coal plant site, activists plan repeat

BREAKING

Feb 3, 2020 01:31 PM
Banking & Finance

Japanese government bonds rise as coronavirus fears pound China markets

[TOKYO] Japanese government bond prices rose on Monday, as Chinese stocks fell sharply in their first trading...

Feb 3, 2020 01:20 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Monday afternoon down 1% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading in negative territory on Monday, with the Straits Times Index losing 31.69 points,...

Feb 3, 2020 01:17 PM
Stocks

Virus worries wipe US$420b off China's stock market

[SHANGHAI] Investors erased US$420 billion from China's benchmark stock index on Monday, sold the yuan and dumped...

Feb 3, 2020 12:44 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia January inflation 2.68%, lower than expected

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's annual inflation rate in January was 2.68 per cent in January, the statistics bureau said on...

Feb 3, 2020 12:35 PM
Government & Economy

Pakistan resumes flights with China

[KARACHI] Pakistan said on Monday said it is resuming flights to and from China, days after it suspended them due to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly