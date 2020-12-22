You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China limits power supplies as demand surges on cold weather

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 11:30 AM

nz_chinapowerplant_221227.jpg
China is limiting power supplies in some provinces as cold weather and the country's industrial recovery boost demand.
PHOTO: AFP

[SHANGHAI] China is limiting power supplies in some provinces as cold weather and the country's industrial recovery boost demand.

Power supplies are being cut to some industrial and commercial customers in Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, where demand has jumped by at least 18 per cent over the previous year, Zhao Chenxi, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said at a Monday press conference. Residential supplies haven't been affected.

The outages are coming amid soaring costs for coal and natural gas in the world's biggest energy consuming market. The economic recovery from the pandemic has boosted demand from factories, while a La Nina weather pattern is bringing colder-than-normal temperatures to the region.

Coal supply issues have exacerbated the problem, with transportation constraints contributing to the Hunan and Jiangxi outages, according to Mr Zhao. A spate of deadly mining accidents in recent months have led to increased safety inspections in some region, reducing output. Some provinces are being asked to increase production, Mr Zhao said.

Several other regions, including the cities of Beijing and Chongqing, also face tight electrical supplies after freezing temperatures caused grid problems that require maintenance, State Grid Corp of China said in a statement.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The supply crunch provided a windfall for China's power producers and makers of electrical equipment, which surged Tuesday. Jiangxi Ganneng Co jumped as much as 8.4 per cent to the highest since April 2019, while Datang Huayin Electric Power Co advanced as much as 7.4 per cent. Baoding Tianwei Baobian Electric Co, which makes equipment like transformers, rose by the 10 per cent daily limit in Shanghai.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Massachusetts, Connecticut low-carbon fuel programme draws industry ire

Argentine port strike worries Brazil's wheat millers: trade group

Oil tumbles as new virus strain revives demand fears

Olam acquires US chilli pepper business, eyes more innovation, capacity expansion

Shell figures point to another bleak quarter for Big Oil

Energy China to invest 23.8b yuan in energy project

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 22, 2020 11:38 AM
Transport

Toyota to halt work in UK and France over mutant virus discord

[LONDON] Toyota Motor will halt production in the UK and France from Tuesday due to transport delays caused by a...

Dec 22, 2020 11:29 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets fall further as new strain clouds near-term outlook

[HONG KONG] Concerns about soaring virus cases and new lockdowns pushed equities down again on Tuesday, while fears...

Dec 22, 2020 11:18 AM
Government & Economy

Austrians press EU to talk turkey, raise farm standards

[WEIBERN, Austria] As Katharina and Reinhard Bauer show off cosseted turkey chicks they highlight standards that...

Dec 22, 2020 11:08 AM
Government & Economy

Testing blitz shows Australian coronavirus cluster contained in Sydney's northeast

[SYDNEY] Australia's most populous state on Tuesday reported its lowest one-day rise in new Covid-19 cases in nearly...

Dec 22, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine: Muhyiddin

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, Prime...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Microsoft, Google, Cisco, VMware join legal battle against hacking company NSO

Stocks to watch: Singapore Airlines, MLT, Penguin International, CPH

Stock watch: 2020 stars and laggards likely to switch sides in 2021

Apple targets car production by 2024, eyes 'next level' battery technology: sources

Australia's Nov retail sales surge: ABS preliminary data

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for