You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China planning hydropower on key Tibet river: Global Times

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 1:05 PM

rk_hydropower-china_301120.jpg
China plans to exploit the hydropower resources of a Tibetan section of a river that is a key source of water to Bangladesh and India, the Global Times reported.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SHANGHAI] China plans to exploit the hydropower resources of a Tibetan section of a river that is a key source of water to Bangladesh and India, the Global Times reported.

China's next five-year plan calls for developing hydropower on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, Yan Zhiyong, chairman of Power Construction Corp of China, the state giant known as PowerChina, said at a conference on Thursday, the Global Times reported, citing a WeChat account of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China. The river eventually becomes the Brahmaputra and then the Meghna, which are important for irrigation and have religious significance in India and Bangladesh.

PowerChina didn't immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Shares in Shanghai jumped as much as 7.6 per cent, the most since July.

A hydropower station even larger than the Three Gorges Dam has long been mooted for the Yarlung Tsangpo, although analysts have been skeptical because of the cost of getting materials and workers to the site. Chinese officials were still researching the site's feasibility, Bloomberg reported in July.

Exploiting the river's hydropower resources could provide 300 billion kilowatt-hours of carbon-free electricity a year to China, Yan said, according to the report. That would be about 4 per cent of the country's total demand last year.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Oil prices slip in cautious trade ahead of Opec+ meet

Gold set for worst month in four years on vaccine-led stocks rally

Commodity-finance industry in Singapore gets code of best practices

Field narrows for global miner Rio Tinto's top job

China seeks to import jet fuel ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Opec+ fails to agree on output-hike delay before big meeting

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 01:55 PM
Consumer

China retailer Suning.com mulls e-commerce business stake sale

[NEW YORK] Suning.com Co, one of the largest retailers in China, is considering selling a stake in its e-commerce...

Nov 30, 2020 01:45 PM
Consumer

Universal Studios to open 60b yen Nintendo park in February

[TOKYO] Universal Studios Japan plans to open its US$580 million Nintendo attraction on Feb 4, finally debuting a...

Nov 30, 2020 01:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Quant-fuelled Bitcoin drop may have further to go: JPMorgan

[SINGAPORE] Bitcoin's recent tumble cleared some speculative "froth" but further declines remain possible, according...

Nov 30, 2020 01:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Eerie calm in Treasuries at the mercy of jobs and virus data

[NEW YORK] An eerie calm has enveloped the Treasury market, and although the worsening pandemic and updates on the...

Nov 30, 2020 01:15 PM
Garage

Edtech startup Kyt raises US$2.5m from Sequoia's Surge

KYT, an edtech startup headquartered in India and Singapore, has raised US$2.5 million led by Sequoia India's scale-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loss-making private home resales bear watching as stimulus tapers off

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.1%

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Land to develop suburban offices, more apartments in Yangon

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for