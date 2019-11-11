China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Chongqing: ministry

China detected African swine fever in piglets being illegally transported in its southwest city of Chongqing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Sunday.

The virus was found in 25 piglets in a truck in Dianjiang county, the ministry said on its website.

One piglet had died after being isolated, and the rest were culled. The ministry is investigating the outbreak

African swine fever is a fatal pig disease that was first reported in China in August 2018 and has since spread throughout the country, killing millions of pigs and reducing the size of the herd by more than 40 per cent.

