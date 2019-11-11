You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China reports new African swine fever outbreak in Chongqing: ministry

Mon, Nov 11, 2019 - 10:26 AM

AK_pig_1111.jpg
China detected African swine fever in piglets being illegally transported in its southwest city of Chongqing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Sunday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China detected African swine fever in piglets being illegally transported in its southwest city of Chongqing, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Sunday.

The virus was found in 25 piglets in a truck in Dianjiang county, the ministry said on its website.

One piglet had died after being isolated, and the rest were culled. The ministry is investigating the outbreak

African swine fever is a fatal pig disease that was first reported in China in August 2018 and has since spread throughout the country, killing millions of pigs and reducing the size of the herd by more than 40 per cent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

Tech juggernaut Saudi Aramco faces new test: shareholders

Oil rises after falling on Trump comments on US-China trade

Christmas currency shopping: pound or euro?

Japanese companies likely to spurn Saudi Aramco IPO - JXTG president

BREAKING

Nov 11, 2019 10:30 AM
Energy & Commodities

BHP sees growth, strong returns from petroleum business

[BENGALURU] BHP Group on Monday said its petroleum business would deliver the company strong returns and cash flow...

Nov 11, 2019 10:29 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil slips on jitters over US-China trade talks progress

[TOKYO] Oil prices fell on Monday on renewed caution over the prospects of a trade deal between the United States...

Nov 11, 2019 09:58 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open sharply lower on Monday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Monday with steep losses as investors were spooked by more violent protests in...

Nov 11, 2019 09:56 AM
Government & Economy

Trump faces perilous test as impeachment hearings open

[WASHINGTON] Donald Trump faces the prospect of becoming only the third US president to be impeached when open...

Nov 11, 2019 09:33 AM
Companies & Markets

EHT says 'premature' to assess sponsor's estimate of Queen Mary repair costs

EAGLE Hospitality Trust (EHT) on Sunday night said it is still "premature" to appoint its own expert to separately...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly