You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China smashes steel gangs operating 4.8b yuan export scam

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

CHINA has detained 245 people after a nationwide raid of gangs suspected of illegally selling more than 2.4 million tonnes of steel scrap to buyers across South-east Asia.

Chinese authorities carried out multiple raids starting Monday morning after an investigation into unusual activity unearthed a network that was shipping scrap without fully paying the 40 per cent export duty, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement on Wednesday. Some 65 gangs were targeted and the value of the goods is estimated at 4.8 billion yuan (S$1 billion).

"Customs authorities noticed a sudden increase in the volume of iron and steel scrap exports over a period of time, which triggered major suspicion regarding low-priced smuggling of exports involving many locations," the statement said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

After investigating, customs police moved to break up the ring, which they believe was coordinated by a Chinese company and a Thai company, the statement said. Neither firm was named.

The action on steel scrap follows on the heels of a case last month that saw 137 people detained - including an employee of Swiss trading giant Glencore Plc - amid allegations of improper imports of waste products, part of broader environmental protections being enforced by China.

China's shipments of steel scrap climbed from almost nothing in 2016 to about 2.2 million tonnes last year, according to customs data. The surge followed a government clampdown on illegal, low-tech plants using scrap to make poorer quality steel. BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

China steel exporters chase buyers in Africa, South America

Freeport, Indonesia at loggerheads over mine's waste disposal methods

Italy's new government to review TAP gas pipeline

Alliance Mineral doubles lithium reserves at West Australian mine; tantalum ore reserves up 43%

China smashes steel gangs operating 4.8b yuan export scam

Rescuers save 23 workers trapped in China mine, 11 others dead

Editor's Choice

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening