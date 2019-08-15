You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China solar can compete without subsidy in 334 cities: study

Thu, Aug 15, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Shanghai

SOLAR power plants in hundreds of Chinese cities can now generate electricity at prices lower than those on the grid, which means they are able to compete subsidy-free with other energy sources, according to a new study.

With manufacturing costs falling rapidly, China is trying to wind down the amount of subsidies it offers to its renewable power producers in order to achieve "grid price parity" with conventional power suppliers.

It has already announced that a special surcharge paid to onshore wind power projects for each kilowatt-hour they supply to the grid will be cancelled by 2021.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new study, conducted by scholars in China and Sweden and published on Monday by the Nature Energy journal, looked at project costs, power output and prices in 344 prefecture-level cities in China.

The study showed all the 344 cities could achieve subsidy-free solar prices that were lower than those supplied by the grid. Solar producers in 22 per cent of the cities surveyed could even compete with benchmark desulphurised coal electricity prices.

China has sought to restrain the number of new solar projects and give priority to plants that can operate without government support, after a surge in new capacity created a subsidy payment backlog of more than 100 billion yuan (S$19.8 billion).

It has also been drawing up more guidelines to ensure renewable energy producers have full access to local markets and encourage grid firms to maximise power purchases from wind and solar plants.

A study published by the China Renewable Energy Engineering Institute last month said China was expected to achieve full "grid price parity" for solar and wind by next year.

It said China's total renewable energy capacity reached 729 gigawatts by the end of last year, up 11.7 per cent on the year and amounting to around 38 per cent of the national total power generation capacity. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

EU imposes duties on Indonesian biodiesel

Australia rejects calls by Pacific Island neighbours to ditch coal

After 50 years in UK North Sea, Exxon considering exit: sources

China govt think tank presses for 2025 CO2 cap

Geo Energy Q2 profit plummets 90% on lower coal prices, bad weather

European Union imposes duties of up to 18% on Indonesia biodiesel

Editor's Choice

nz_gdp_140819.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth downgrades, heightened risks and the stimulus question

BT_20190814_VISECRETLAB14_3861785.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
SME

Temasek's Heliconia takes stake in gaming chair firm Secretlab

nz_atms_060812.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks can be the rock for wealth clients

Must Read

jll-69-to-79-kampong-bahru-road-.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Real Estate

Six shophouses along Kampong Bahru up for sale with S$39.6m guide price 

doc76non1aaaxf2ua8wd69_doc6v4v9r6vrs2y45kp97b.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS slaps 13-year, 15-year bans on 3 Singaporeans jailed for insider trading

colin-sc4-14.jpg
Aug 14, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart eyes US$100b private bank assets, to hire bankers in Hong Kong and Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly