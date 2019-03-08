You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China steel rebounds as top producer Hebei cuts capacity

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Manila

BENCHMARK steel futures in China edged higher at the close of a choppy session on Thursday, after the country's top steelmaking region of Hebei announced capacity reductions in 2019 and 2020 as it seeks to improve air quality.

Hebei will cut 14 million tonnes of annual steelmaking capacity both this year and next year, the province's Communist Party head said on Thursday.

The province, home to major steel hubs such as Tangshan and Handan, produced more than a quarter of last year's output in China, the world's biggest steelmaker.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The most-active construction steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.1 per cent to 3,821 yuan (S$773.15) a tonne. It fell as much as 1.2 per cent earlier in the day, before news about the planned capacity reductions came out.

"It's a reflection of the 'weak-demand, high-output' situation (in the Chinese market)," said analyst Richard Lu of CRU in Beijing.

But construction activities in China are likely to increase later this month, which may spur a rebound in steel prices, he said, citing March as the peak season for steel demand.

Hot rolled coil also rebounded, inching up 0.1 per cent to 3,752 yuan a tonne.

The most-traded iron ore contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 1.4 per cent, before edging up 0.7 per cent to 623.5 yuan by the end of the session, amid rising supply and the extended smog alert in Tangshan.

"Investors weigh the impact of extensions to steel mill output restrictions as heavy pollution remains prevalent in key production hubs," said John Meyer, an analyst at London-based broking and corporate finance firm SP Angel.

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports continued to rise, reaching 146.05 million tonnes on March 1, the highest since September last year, from 145.05 million tonnes as at Feb 22, SteelHome data showed.

Tangshan has extended a level 1 smog alert that was due to be lifted on Wednesday as unfavourable weather conditions persist.

The level 1 alert, the highest in China's four-tier pollution warning system, has been in place since March 1 and requires steel mills to curb output by 40 per cent to 70 per cent or even stop production, depending on the scale of their emissions. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as dollar rises vs euro after ECB delays rate rise

Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern

Gold steady on firmer dollar ahead of ECB policy meeting

Asia remains top US oil buyer in 2018

Three groups bid to build US$1.6b gas pipeline in Bulgaria

UK targets surge in offshore wind power

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

man.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

BT_20190308_STHDBSJNQ_3717959.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Restrictions on use of CPF to buy older HDB flats to be relaxed by May

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening