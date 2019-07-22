China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless steel from Indonesia, EU, Japan, South Korea

China said on Monday it will impose anti-dumping duties on some stainless steel products imported from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

The anti-dumping tariff rates applicable to stainless steel billets and hot-rolled stainless steel plates have been set at between 18.1 per cent and 103.1 per cent on companies in the EU and the three Asian nations, effective July 23, 2019, China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

The decision follows an anti-dumping probe in July last year.

