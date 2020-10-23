You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China to launch long-awaited international copper futures on Nov 19

Fri, Oct 23, 2020 - 11:02 PM

rk_copper_231020.jpg
China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for launch on Nov 19, in a move that will give foreign investors access to trading in the world's top consumer of the metal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BEIJING] China's securities regulator said on Friday it had approved an international copper futures contract for launch on Nov 19, in a move that will give foreign investors access to trading in the world's top consumer of the metal.

Gao Li, a spokeswoman for the China Securities Regulatory Commission, announced the launch date for the contract, which will be traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), at a weekly news briefing.

The INE copper contract has long been awaited by foreign investors looking to hedge exposure in China. Its price will be quoted in yuan but exclude tax and customs duty, since delivery will be into bonded warehouses.

INE parent the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) has a domestic copper contract, but it is not accessible to foreign market participants.

The international copper pricing benchmark is the London Metal Exchange (LME) contract, denominated in dollars, while CME Group has a copper contract in the United States.

SEE ALSO

Ming dynasty scroll sells for record US$77m

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

LME chief executive Matt Chamberlain welcomed the roll-out of another contract.

"It's good for the market to have a wide range of contracts to trade and arbitrage," he told Reuters on Thursday, referring to the practice where investors seek to take advantage of differences in prices on two or more platforms.

"We do well out of the arbitrage business and the fact that there is now going to be a third (international) contract can only be a good thing." In a circular on Friday, the INE invited applications from potential market makers for its copper contract. Market makers are frequently deployed by exchanges to ensure liquidity.

Interested parties must have net assets of at least US$7.5 million or equivalent in foreign currency, and have until Oct 30 to apply.

The INE published a draft of the contract last week, seeking feedback.

China has so far internationalised five commodities futures contracts as part of its ambitions to become a commodities pricing power - crude oil, TSR 20 rubber, low-sulphur fuel oil, iron ore and purified terephthalic acid (PTA).

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Indonesia president orders ministers to target lower exports of raw coal

Australia's biggest mining royalty firm Deterra debuts with A$2.57b market value

Gold up on stimulus optimism; strong USD caps gains

Natural gas giant EQT to pursue takeover of rival CNX Resources

Australia: Shares fall on weak manufacturing survey, fading US stimulus hope

World Bank sees slow commodities recovery after virus hit

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 23, 2020 11:08 PM
Government & Economy

US early vote total crosses 50 million, signaling a record-smashing turnout

[WASHINGTON] More than 50 million Americans have cast ballots in the presidential election, an early-voting expert...

Oct 23, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

US business activity picks up in October

[WASHINGTON] US business activity increased to a 20-month high in October, but the pace of new business growth and...

Oct 23, 2020 10:17 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St rises at open on hopes of progress in stimulus talks

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, with investors anticipating progress in bipartisan...

Oct 23, 2020 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

OKP's subsidiary to purchase Kreta Ayer property for S$11.3m

OKP Holdings announced that its 51 per cent-owned subsidiary Raffles Prestige Capital will be purchasing a property...

Oct 23, 2020 09:11 PM
Life & Culture

Hitler's speech cards auctioned in Munich

[MUNICH] A sheaf of papers, scrawled with notes in a vigorous hand, here and there a recognisable phrase:"the Jewish...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Parti Liyani case: Chief Justice allows probe into prosecutors

Nanofilm's IPO shares priced at S$2.59, promising market cap of S$1.7b

Broker's take: DBS says Bukit Sembawang land bank undervalued, initiates with 'buy'

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for