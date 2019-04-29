You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's iron and steel body warns of over-capacity and shrinking profits

Mon, Apr 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190429_KELIRON29H8FE_3765921.jpg
China's steel sector is at the centre of the government's efforts to curb pollution, although complying with stricter standards could raise production costs and hurt profitability.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

CHINA'S Iron and Steel Association said on Sunday that the industry faces ongoing risks from excess capacity, as well as sluggish demand and increased raw material costs that could squeeze profits.

The country's sprawling steel sector, which has cut 150 million tonnes of steel production over the past three years, was "far from achieving its tasks" amid Beijing's supply-side reforms, the association said in an online statement.

Some companies were looking to boost output, turn out low-grade steel and use cheaper but more polluting induction furnaces, it said, adding that fixed asset investment in the ferrous metal refinery and processing industry rose 30.6 per cent in the first quarter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The industry should work to avoid any illicit increase in new capacity, reduce leverage and push forward with the restructuring of "zombie firms", the association said.

"Keeping the balance between demand and supply is a key premise for maintaining the stabilisation of the steel market," it said.

It forecast weaker demand for iron and steel due to structural changes in the world's second-largest economy, and said the industry would not be able to sustain high production growth, which saw crude steel output jump 9.9 per cent in the first quarter.

A sharp rise in the price of raw materials in the first quarter, when imported iron ore rose from US$60 a tonne to US$90 a tonne, had also significantly squeezed industry profitability.

The sector is also at the centre of the government's efforts to curb pollution, although complying with stricter standards could raise production costs and hurt profitability, it said.

The association also urged banks to remove restrictions on lending to the industry to help companies obtain financing and lower their costs. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Countries in Opec+ deal sticking to agreement: Putin

China's quest for clean, limitless energy heats up with advanced fusion reactor

Oil sinks 3% as Trump again pressures Opec to lower crude prices

Brent slips from US$75/barrel as investors doubt rally will endure

30 football fields of tropical forests lost every minute

Global steel market put on notice as top China mill issues warning

Editor's Choice

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_JABRIGHTZ9W0_3766017.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Silver linings in economy amid weak sentiment

Most Read

1 After Hyflux's fall, Singapore debt buyers are scrutinising other firms
2 Hyflux hit with demand from Maybank for payment of S$509m; VP for operations leaves
3 Organising the organisation
4 UOB shareholders pleased with its performance, but raise questions about expenses, practices
5 Hot stock: Venture Corp shares down 8.6% after citing near-term volatility

Must Read

BP_MAS_290419_1.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore, MAS to match startups with global investors

BT_20190429_ANGLAW29_3765647.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore closer to becoming Asia's debt restructuring hub

BT_20190429_MRHYFLUX_3766066.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Combing through Hyflux's 'no haircut' plan

BP_Heng Swee Keat_290419_2.jpg
Apr 29, 2019
Government & Economy

International cooperation critical in move towards future of work: Heng

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening