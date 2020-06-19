You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's new marine fuel contract seen attracting strong industry, investor interest

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 5:43 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's marine fuel futures contract that debuts on Monday on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) is likely to attract strong interest, despite weakened ship fuel demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, industry participants said.

The new low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) contract features marine fuel meeting stricter international emissions rules and is the latest commodity futures product - and second oil contract after Shanghai crude - open to foreign investment.

With few competitors, the contract stands a fair chance to grow into an Asian benchmark for shipping fuel, said traders and brokers, especially as about 20 Chinese refineries are freshly equipped to produce the low-sulphur fuel.

The contract could also further Beijing's ambition to build a bunkering hub in eastern China's Zhoushan port to challenge Singapore for the multi-billion dollar shipping fuel market.

"The listing is hugely attractive for physical enterprises, institutional investors and retail investors," said Xu Lei, a manager at Xiandai Resource, an eastern China trading company planning to trade the contract.

SEE ALSO

New digital transformation guide launched for sea-transport businesses

Senior managers at state refiners and global trading firms told Reuters they are also keen to trade the contract and will monitor the market from Monday.

The exchange will pick about a dozen financial investors as market makers to boost initial liquidity, said INE officials.

"We hope to provide the market a better tool to hedge risks as the global shipping industry transforms from high to low-sulphur fuel and satisfy the need for an Asian marine fuel benchmark," said one INE executive.

The INE sources declined to be named because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

China removed a consumption tax on fuel oil this year and issued its first-ever supply quotas for 10 million tonnes of the new 0.5 per cent sulphur marine fuel, earlier relying on imports from Singapore for its bonded bunkering market of about 12 million tonnes a year.

Compared to Shanghai crude, the LSFO contract has a more diversified investor base that includes traders and bunker operators, on top of the mostly state refiners and financial investors that dominate the crude contract.

China also has a high-sulphur fuel oil contract for domestic trade, listed on the Shanghai Futures Exchange. It has recorded healthy volumes the past two years and will continue to trade, INE officials said, although its physical market has shrunk with the change of shipping fuel emissions rules.

RETAIL INVESTORS, BUNKER SUPPLIERS

With a lower threshold for opening an account at 100,000 yuan (S$19,683) versus 500,000 yuan for crude oil, the LSFO contract could draw more retail investors.

"With the tax waiver, domestic refinery production has become the main force that will give us pricing advantage and trading volumes," said Yang Jiaming, an analyst at Citic Futures, adding that the contract's volumes could top Singapore's over-the-counter LSFO swaps.

China has 14 licensed bonded bunker suppliers, four of whom have said they will trade the LSFO contract.

"We'll be closely monitoring the contract and will jump in once arbitrage opportunities between Singapore and North Asia emerge," said a Beijing-based executive with a global trader.

The contract faces challenges such as limited warehouse space, an issue that squeezed deliveries against the INE crude contract in April.

INE also has stricter product specifications - such as for viscosity and density - than those prevailing in Singapore trade, and this may hamper arbitrage deliveries, traders said.

INE did not immediately respond to requests for comment about these market concerns.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

Indonesia to build pipeline from Rokan block to Dumai refinery

Rio Tinto starts internal review into sacred caves blast

Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance; pandemic still weighs

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 05:44 PM
Transport

New digital transformation guide launched for sea-transport businesses

SMALL businesses in the sea-transport industry can now access an online guide to digital transformation, under a...

Jun 19, 2020 05:34 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Friday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.35...

Jun 19, 2020 05:08 PM
Government & Economy

Leases for commercial equipment, vehicles to be covered by temporary relief law

FROM June 20, leases or rental agreements for commercial equipment or commercial vehicles will be covered by laws...

Jun 19, 2020 05:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Wee Tiong MD, manager charged with falsifying papers to hide North Korea trade

THE managing director and the shipping manager of commodity trading company Wee Tiong were charged in court on...

Jun 19, 2020 04:52 PM
Technology

YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists

[SAN FRANCISCO] A lawsuit filed this week in federal court accuses YouTube of discriminating against African...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.