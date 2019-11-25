You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Oct petrol exports hit record level on domestic fuel surplus

Mon, Nov 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_oil_231192.jpg
CHINA'S petrol exports in October more than doubled from a year ago to a record as refiners' increasing processing runs created a fuel surplus in the domestic market, spurring overseas sales.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

CHINA'S petrol exports in October more than doubled from a year ago to a record as refiners' increasing processing runs created a fuel surplus in the domestic market, spurring overseas sales.

Petrol shipments were 1.73 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.

That compares to 1.67 million tonnes in September and 650,000 tonnes in October 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Diesel exports fell to 1.19 million tonnes from 1.48 million tonnes in September.

SEE ALSO

China to raise penalties on IP theft in trade war compromise

"Fuel demand would be under pressure in the domestic market amid a slowing economy. Meanwhile, crude throughput is expected to stay at a relatively high level in the coming months, which would encourage refineries to seek buyers from other markets," said Wang Zhao, an analyst at China Sublime Information, ahead of the data release.

China's crude runs rose to 13.62 million barrels per day (bpd) in October, just below the record of 13.75 million bpd in September, as new large-scale refiners ramped up their operations.

Jet kerosene shipments were 1.58 million tonnes last month, up from 1.5 million tonnes in September and 1.19 million tonnes last year. Imports of liquefied natural gas fell 11.5 per cent to 4.04 million tonnes in October, dampened by the slowing economy and easing coal reduction process in northern China. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Jokowi orders shakeup of state energy giant to cut oil imports

Tiny German oil firm strikes black gold on the Rhine

Indonesia overhauls state energy giant to reduce oil imports

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

Gold mixed as markets mull uncertainties of Sino-US trade talks

Malaysia's Petronas says will not participate in Aramco IPO

BREAKING

Nov 25, 2019 07:23 AM
Government & Economy

US Defence Secretary asks for navy chief's resignation: statement

[WASHINGTON] US Defence Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday requested the navy chief's resignation amid a dispute over an...

Nov 25, 2019 07:22 AM
Government & Economy

Leaked documents show operations of prison camps in China's Xinjiang

[WASHINGTON] Leaked documents released on Sunday detailed how China controls everything from the frequency of...

Nov 25, 2019 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg News to make editorial changes for owner's presidential run

[WASHINGTON] Bloomberg News on Sunday outlined several editorial changes it will make as it adjusts to a novel...

Nov 25, 2019 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Deadly rainstorms sweep northern Italy, southern France

[VENICE] Torrential rains across northern Italy and southern France killed three people at the weekend, sweeping...

Nov 25, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Pope to comfort victims of Japan's 2011 'triple disaster'

[TOKYO] Pope Francis will meet survivors of Japan's 2011 "triple disaster" - earthquake, tsunami and Fukushima...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly