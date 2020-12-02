You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange gets Singapore market operator licence

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 1:30 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange said on Wednesday it has been approved as a recognised market operator (RMO) in Singapore, paving the way to attract more foreign investors to its purified terephthalic acid (PTA) futures contract.

The approval by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also allow foreign investors to trade certain futures products on the Chinese bourse through Singapore brokerages, the exchange said.

PTA, a petrochemical derivative, is an essential raw material for making polyesters extensively used in producing textiles, packaging and film products.

The MAS issues RMO licences to companies that wish to operate an organised market or a place to exchange, sell or purchase derivatives contracts or securities.

The Zhengzhou exchange has allowed foreigners to directly trade in its PTA futures contract since late 2018 and more recently launched PTA options trading in December 2019.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Currently, foreign companies and investors have limited access to China's commodities markets. So far, there are only six Chinese commodities futures contracts open to overseas trading.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold dips as doubts linger over US stimulus bill

Insurers might be shunning coal, but they still like fossil fuels

Oil slides as Opec+ delays decision on output cuts

India diesel sales take a dip with festive cheer fading fast

Wintry weather arriving in Europe boosts power and gas prices

Beer craze may boost Australia barley shipments to India

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 02:06 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares end flat as central bank governor flags 'bumpy' road to recovery

[BENGALURU] Australian shares ended little changed on Wednesday as optimism over a quarterly economic recovery was...

Dec 2, 2020 01:30 PM
Government & Economy

US says ready for immediate domestic shipment of Covid-19 vaccines

[WASHINGTON] The US Transportation Department said on Tuesday it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass...

Dec 2, 2020 12:55 PM
Banking & Finance

SoftBank is winding down options trading after investor backlash

[LONDON] SoftBank Group Corp is quietly winding down its controversial derivatives strategy after a sustained...

Dec 2, 2020 12:43 PM
Government & Economy

US judge blocks Trump rules on tech visas

[SAN FRANCISCO] A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked rule changes ordered by President Donald Trump making it...

Dec 2, 2020 12:37 PM
Life & Culture

Japan to allow 'large-scale' overseas visitors for Tokyo Olympics: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS, Standard Chartered make further cuts to deposit account rates

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Singapore stocks open lower on Wednesday; STI down 0.2%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for