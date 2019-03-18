You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Chinese delegation to visit Argentina to discuss stalled nuclear deal, says government source

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 11:15 AM

[BUENOS AIRES]  A delegation from China will visit Argentina this month to discuss the construction of a nuclear power plant, signaling potential progress in a deal that could increase Beijing's deepening influence in the South American nation.

An Argentine government source told Reuters this week the "technical team" from China would meet with local suppliers about the long-stalled nuclear power plant project, reportedly worth up to US$8 billion.

Argentina had hoped to announce an agreement on China-financed construction of Atucha III, as it has been referred to in the past, during a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping after November's G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But the deal failed to emerge then, and in January Argentina's nuclear energy undersecretary, Julian Gadano, and the ambassador to China, Diego Guelar, met with officials in Beijing for talks about the project, the government source said.

A second government source, in the foreign ministry, said talks about the nuclear plant with China were ongoing but added that there had been no "concrete progress" toward signing a deal.

If finalized, the nuclear plant would be one of the biggest projects financed in Argentina by China, which has become a key trading partner for Argentina and its biggest non-institutional lender.

The Chinese embassy in Buenos Aires did not respond to requests for comment and China National Nuclear Corporation, a state-owned nuclear firm that has held talks previously about building nuclear plants in Argentina, declined to comment.

A press officer in Argentina's nuclear affairs department, which operates under the foreign ministry, said he was unaware of the delegation's visit.

The power plant deal was first negotiated under the administration of former President Cristina Fernandez, a left-wing populist who left office in 2015 after striking a number of deals with China.

When Argentina signed a US$56.3 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund to rescue its troubled economy last year, US President Donald Trump voiced his support for the plan and the leadership of center-right President Mauricio Macri.

Marci, like right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in neighboring Brazil, took a tough stance against China on the campaign trail, saying he would review some of the deals Fernandez had made with the country.

But China has emerged as a critical trading partner, investor and financier for the US allies nonetheless, as part of its long-running push into Latin America.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Saudis urge OPEC+ to stick with oil cuts as job not yet done

Sweetener or fuel? The sugar market is watching what Brazilian mills are planning

Oil dips on weak economic outlook, but Opec-led cuts still support

Algerian crisis adds one more uncertainty to oil markets

Brazil millers' output mix of sugar and ethanol a hot market topic

Indian antitrust watchdog raids five offices over pulse prices

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
3 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
4 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
5 Gojek on track to launch integrated suite of benefits for its drivers

Must Read

BP_NODX_180319_58.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports back in the black in February, defying economist expectations

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

Mar 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, OUE Lippo Healthcare, OUE

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening