Coal miner Geo Energy scores hat trick with Macquarie Bank

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
INDONESIAN coal miner Geo Energy Resources has scored a hat trick with Australia's Macquarie Bank that will see the Singapore-listed firm secure US$75 million in fresh funds by way of a pre-payment for an offtake deal for a mine in South Kalimantan plus proposed equity
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg