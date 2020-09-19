You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Coffee caps worst week in 22 years on overflowing bean glut

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 - 3:15 PM

tl-coffee-a-190920.jpg
The world is overflowing with coffee beans, sending futures for the arabica variety to the worst weekly slump since 1998.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The world is overflowing with coffee beans, sending futures for the arabica variety to the worst weekly slump since 1998.

The glut is so bad that warehouses in Brazil, the world's biggest grower and exporter, have never been this full. Trucks in the country's coffee heartland are waiting days to unload cargo collected from a record crop.

Prices in New York, the global benchmark, tumbled 14 per cent this week.

Supplies are piling up just as demand remains weak.

Arabica coffee is the smoother variety preferred by roasters like Starbucks. With consumers still proving reluctant to head back to cafes and restaurants in droves, consumption for the premium beans is tepid.

SEE ALSO

Tractor giant Deere plans to expand in Australia, New Zealand

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

By contrast, robusta beans, used in instant coffee and at-home blends, are holding up a bit better.

Robusta futures in London are down less than 2 per cent this year, while arabica has tumbled 12 per cent.

The arabica collapse comes after prices rose in the previous three months. Dry weather in Brazil had sparked concerns over the next harvest, but since then the coffee belt has seen some showers, alleviating the threat.

"Prices fell owing to forecasts of rain in key growing regions" in the South American nation, which should boost yields, Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics in London, said in a report.

Meanwhile, there are have been some rare deliveries of Brazilian beans to warehouses approved by ICE Futures US. That could signal that suppliers in the nation are still holding a big chunk of the 2020 crop.

On Friday, arabica futures for December delivery dropped 3.8 per cent to US$1.135 a pound in New York. Prices fell for a fifth straight day.

Coffee settled below the 50-day moving average and approached the 200-day measure, typically seen as bearish signals by some traders.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 19, 2020 03:00 PM
Real Estate

Work-anywhere shift has wealthy tech crowd invading Lake Tahoe

[LAKE TAHOE] The vibe is pre-Covid San Francisco: Airpods, electric scooters, coffee-shop coworking and cash offers...

Sep 19, 2020 02:45 PM
Consumer

McDonald's ex-CEO says he shouldn't have to return severance

[CHICAGO] Former McDonald's Corp chief executive officer Steve Easterbrook said the restaurant chain shouldn't be...

Sep 19, 2020 02:45 PM
Garage

IPO frenzy this week nets billions for venture-capital backers

[NEW YORK] Billions of dollars could be on the way to Sand Hill Road this week, home base for Silicon Valley's...

Sep 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Government & Economy

Ginsburg successor could shift law on abortion, healthcare act

[WASHINGTON] A conservative successor to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg would move the US Supreme Court closer to...

Sep 19, 2020 02:00 PM
Government & Economy

US says UN sanctions on Iran to be reimposed Saturday. What does that mean?

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump's administration says that on Saturday (2000 EDT/0000 GMT Sunday) all United...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Private equity using loans for payouts at fastest pace in years

Lululemon defies brick-and-mortar woes in plan to add stores

Singapore police probe firm owned by Loh cousins

UBS chairman revives mega-merger vision with deal wish list

Singapore insurers extend premium-deferment measures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.