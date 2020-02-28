You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Collapse of Singapore commodity firm leaves lenders exposed

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 3:41 PM

[HONG KONG] Lenders including ING Bank NV have accused a Singapore commodities firm of fraud after it defaulted on debt and left the financiers facing potential losses on hundreds of millions of dollars in their liabilities.

ING Bank alleged that Agritrade International, its chief executive officer Ng Xinwei and his father Ng Say Peck misrepresented the company's financial position to various bank lenders, in a Feb 12 filing to a Singapore court.

Agritrade officials declined to comment. Ng Xinwei noted in a Feb 10 court filing that allegations of fraud perpetrated by Agritrade International "and/or its directors" had been made by banks including MUFG Bank and Natixis. Ng Xinwei's lawyer said nothing linked him to fraud. Ng Say Peck couldn't be reached for comment.

Agritrade International, whose businesses span palm oil and coal mining, is the latest commodities firm to come under financial strain amid coal and oil market turmoil. Its subsidiary Agritrade Resources, which operates mines in Indonesia and China, is in default on a total of US$244 million of loans.

A group of 15 lenders including ING, Malayan Banking, Natixis, MUFG Bank and Commerzbank AG held approximately US$600 million of Agritrade International's US$1.5 billion of liabilities, according to the ING Bank filing.

SEE ALSO

Australian bank returns to shrink on extra low rates, competition

The amount held by Malayan Banking was US$107.6 million, while ING and MUFG held US$96.9 million and US$77.3 million respectively, ING's Feb 12 filing detailing banks' exposures showed.

ING alleges that Agritrade issued multiple "overlapping" bills of lading, or lists of shipment goods, to obtain financing from multiple banks for the same shipment. Commerzbank believes that shipments of coal it had financed didn't exist, after it hired a coal specialist to investigate, according to a filing.

ING, MUFG, Natixis and Commerzbank declined to comment. A spokesperson for Malayan Banking said the bank is unable to comment on specific clients and that it has "a stringent provisioning policy in place and takes appropriate measures as and when required to manage the asset quality of our entire credit portfolio."

Commodities firms have been under severe stress globally, as China's economic growth slows and oil prices remain depressed. A string of coal mining firms filed for bankruptcy in the US last year. In Asia, Chinese commodities trader Tewoo Group Corp last year defaulted on its dollar bonds.

ING alleged in its Feb 12 filing that Agritrade's current predicament is due to "a massive and pre-meditated fraud" perpetuated by Ng Xinwei and Ng Say Pek, who founded the business.

Bazul Ashhab, a lawyer representing Ng Xinwei, said Ng "has never been involved" in the company's trading business, which was run by Ng Say Peck.

When allegations of fraud surfaced, Ng Xinwei immediately took steps to increase the scope of an independent financial adviser's role in carrying out investigations, which show that "there is nothing that links Mr Ng Xinwei to the fraud perpetuated" against Agritrade International, the lawyer said by email.

Ng Say Peck stepped down as chairman of Hong Kong-listed Agritrade Resources in February. There was no reply to an email to Say Peck's former company seeking comment from him. A Bloomberg reporter who visited his listed residence in Singapore was told that he was not there. The reporter left a note seeking comment on the allegations and there has been no reply from Say Peck.

In the Feb 10 court filing, Ng Xinwei said his father flew out of Singapore around Dec 21, he understood that Say Peck went to China, and had no knowledge if his father intended to return to Singapore.

A Singapore court dismissed this month an application by Agritrade International for a moratorium against lenders taking action, and it appointed interim judicial managers over the company. Since then, Ng Xinwei still remains a director and is assisting the managers to negotiate a proposal from an investor to inject funds and repay its creditors, according to Ng's lawyer.

ING Bank also alleged that Agritrade and Ng Xinwei failed to disclose a raid by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department of Agritrade's office on Jan 15.

A spokesman for the department, which is the principal white-collar crime investigation agency in the city-state, said that it's "inappropriate to comment on ongoing investigations."

Agritrade International started off as a family-run palm oil trading firm in 1979. Hong Kong-listed Agritrade Resources said in November that coal prices have been declining due to "shrinking coal import" from major markets like China and India, and under such unfavorable markets, the group reduced its coal production.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

KrisEnergy Q4 loss widens to US$82.7m despite higher revenue

Covid-19 has triggered a fallout in commodity prices, says Olam

IndoAgri Q4 loss narrows to 11.35b rupiah on crude palm oil price recovery

Golden Agri-Resources triples earnings for Q4

Olam Q4 profit more than quadruples on higher earnings, exceptional gains

Oil prices dive to lowest in over a year on coronavirus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 03:41 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce reports £852m operating loss on Trent 1000

[LONDON] Aerospace engineering firm Rolls-Royce reported a 2019 operating loss of £852 million (S$1.53 billion),...

Feb 28, 2020 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

New Zealand confirms first coronavirus case

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand confirmed its first coronavirus case Friday, saying a recent arrival from Iran who...

Feb 28, 2020 03:25 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested over pro-democracy rally

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, a high-profile critic of Beijing, was arrested on Friday for taking...

Feb 28, 2020 03:24 PM
Consumer

Uniqlo reopens more China stores, most partner factories restart

[TOKYO] Fast Retailing, which operates casual clothing chain Uniqlo, said on Friday it had reopened more than 100...

Feb 28, 2020 03:15 PM
Government & Economy

Virus slows China's major projects in Asia

[COLOMBO] From an artificial island in Sri Lanka to a bridge in Bangladesh and hydropower projects in Nepal and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.