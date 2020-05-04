You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Copper giant Peru to gradually ease restrictions on mining sector in May

Mon, May 04, 2020 - 11:06 AM

[LIMA] Peru will gradually ease restrictions on key sectors including mining and construction in May, the government said in a decree on Sunday, after activity had been virtually paralyzed since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic and a nationwide lockdown.

In the decree published in the official newspaper El Peruano, the government said the exploitation, storage and transportation of large-scale mining could be restarted, as well as key construction projects, some related to hydrocarbons.

Peru is the world's second largest producer of copper and is heavily dependent on the sector for economic growth.

The decree said that to restart activities, companies must implement rigorous health protocols to avoid infections. These will be set by local governments within the next five days and will be supervised by health authorities.

The country's mining sector and wider economy has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has seen 42,534 confirmed cases of the virus in the country - the second most in Latin America. The death toll from the disease in Peru is now around 1,200.

SEE ALSO

Australia: Shares end higher as virus restrictions ease

"It is necessary to begin the social and economic recovery," the government said in the decree.

"Therefore, it is a priority to address the transition to a resumption of activities that incorporates precautions and protective measures to prevent infections and minimize the risk of a rebound in the disease."

Major local mine Antamina, controlled by global firms BHP Group Ltd and Glencore, reported over the last week that some 210 company workers had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, of which 87 per cent were asymptomatic.

The government of President Martín Vizcarra had previously said it would restart key activities in four phases starting this month, but without specifying which sectors.

The supreme decree on Sunday also included resumptions of production in the agricultural industry, industrial fishing, some areas of construction and the metal-mechanical sector.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil starts week on back foot as rally loses steam

Australia to pour A$300m into hydrogen projects

Oil-related industries face challenging times, say analysts

Oil firms, ends with weekly gain, as OPEC+ begins record cuts

Powering change

Gold set for weekly fall as Europe readies to ease lockdowns

BREAKING NEWS

May 4, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: KGI initiates coverage on UMS with 'underperform' call

KGI Securities has initiated coverage on contract manufacturer UMS Holdings with an "underperform" recommendation...

May 4, 2020 10:54 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil starts week on back foot as rally loses steam

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices fell on Monday after strong gains last week, with continued concerns about oversupply and...

May 4, 2020 10:49 AM
Consumer

Great Singapore Sale cancelled this year amid Covid-19 outbreak

May 4, 2020 10:47 AM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong's Exchange Fund suffers HK$86b losses in first quarter

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Exchange Fund suffered losses of HK$86.1 billion (S$15.8 billion) in the first quarter of...

May 4, 2020 10:39 AM
Consumer

The next frontier of shopping will be livestreamed

[NEW YORK] Years before Covid-19 reared its hideous head and gave the world an urgent reason to shop from home,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.