You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Crude hovers at multi-month lows with market in doldrums

Sat, Dec 22, 2018 - 6:52 AM

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday to their lowest since the third quarter of 2017, heading for losses of more than 10 per cent in a week, as global oversupply kept buyers away from the market ahead of holidays over the next two weeks.

Crude has lost ground along with major equity markets as investors fret about the strength of the global economy heading into next year. The prospect of a possible government shutdown in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, has added to investors' worries.

Oil markets have pulled back amid concerns about oversupply, despite planned production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

"Opec folks are not doing a good job of convincing the international oil community that they are going to be a strong advocate of their supply cut program," said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho in New York.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The price declines were exacerbated by thin trade and risk aversion ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, traders said.

Brent crude fell 32 cents a barrel to US$54.03 by 1.08pm EDT (1808 GMT) after earlier touching US$52.79 a barrel, its weakest since September 2017.

US light crude oil was down 4 cents at US$45.84 a barrel, after earlier touching a session low of US$45.13 a barrel.

Both contracts are on track to fall 10.4 per cent in the week. Since reaching multi-year highs at the beginning of October, both crude oil benchmarks have lost more than a third of their value in their steepest decline for three years.

The big oil producers in Opec, dominated by Middle East Gulf states reliant on energy exports, have agreed to reduce production to try to push up prices.

But those output cuts - a reduction with Russia and other non-Opec producers of 1.2 million bpd - do not kick in until next month, and meanwhile global inventories are growing fast.

"The bear fest continues," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil.

"According to Opec's own forecasts, global oil stocks will build by 500,000 bpd in the first half of 2019. This will compound a glut in OECD commercial oil stocks."

To show its commitment to reducing supply, Opec will release a table detailing output cut quotas for its members and allies such as Russia, Opec Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

The proposed cut of 1.2 million bpd was an effective reduction for member countries of 3.02 per cent, Mr Barkindo said.

That is higher than the initially discussed cut of 2.5 per cent as Opec seeks to accommodate Iran, Libya and Venezuela, which are exempt from any requirement to cut.

Driving the sell-off has been sustained oversupply as the United States has emerged as the world's biggest crude producer thanks to the success of its shale industry.

The United States now pumps 11.6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude, more than either Saudi Arabia or Russia.

US energy companies added oil rigs for the first time in the past three weeks, General Electric's Baker Hughes energy services firm said in its closely followed report on Friday.

Drillers added 10 oil rigs in the week to Dec 21, bringing the total count to 883.

This was the biggest gain in rigs since early November.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business: A review of the phased rollout of the Open Electricity Market

Oil prices tumble to lowest in more than a year as equities sell off

Oil falls as Fed hike threatens growth and fear of glut persists

Shell quietly enters Japanese  market

It's hard to be the Saudi Arabia of solar

Noble completes debt restructuring, transfers assets to new entity

Editor's Choice

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

Most Read

1 Singapore shares close 0.3% down on Thursday
2 Newer strata malls fail to deliver
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 Institutional investors expect financial crisis within 5 years: poll
5 Clear skies for Singapore office sector - but beware potential headwinds

Must Read

BT_20181222_PG1_COVER_3650026.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Brunch

Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead

BT_20181222_SINGINVEST_3650361.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Finance firms' loans hitting records on relaxed SME lending rules

BT_20181222_CCGRAB_3650326.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Garage

Safety and service quality are tops for 2019, says Grab's head of regional operations

BT_20181222_GOLDMAN_3650276.jpg
Dec 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore to expand 1MDB criminal probe to include Goldman Sachs group: sources

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening