You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Crude oil prices hit year's peak on output cuts, geopolitics

Wed, Mar 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
anitag@sph.com.sg@AnitaGabrielBT

BT_20190320_AGOIL_3728898.jpg
Oil ministers attending a press conference at the end of the 13th meeting of Opec and non-Opec countries on Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

Singapore

CRUDE oil prices bounced back resolutely and hit a peak for this year on Tuesday as the market shifted its gaze from global macro woes that could hurt oil consumption to upside news for the commodity - dwindling output and geopolitics.

"Opec's (Organization of the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_NRSTAR20_3728765.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Starhill Global Reit extends KL mall leases, lifting overhang

Most Read

1 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
4 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
5 Confusion over whether or not YuuZoo's S'pore CEO Mohandas continues to hold any role
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190320_CCGRAB20_3728841.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Garage

Grab woos small businesses with suite of financial services

BT_20190320_HOCHING2_3728868.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership

BT_20190320_WAFER_3728922.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore economy 3rd most vulnerable to sustained China trade slowdown

BT_20190320_INDONESIA_3728836.jpg
Mar 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

SE-Asian firms' divestment intent near record levels: poll

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening