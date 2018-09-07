You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Crude pulls back on rising US fuel stockpiles

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 6:19 AM

BP_OIL_070918_10.jpg
Crude futures reversed course, falling more one per cent on Thursday after US data showed gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly last week, overshadowing a bullish drawdown in crude.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Crude futures reversed course, falling more one per cent on Thursday after US data showed gasoline inventories rose unexpectedly last week, overshadowing a bullish drawdown in crude.

The US crude inventories fell more than expected as refining runs increased, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for US crude futures rose by 549,000 barrels, EIA said.

"The slow climb back of crude oil levels at Cushing is somewhat bearish, and the absence of Chinese buyers of US crude oil is depressing export volumes," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. "Domestic production is not growing at the pace it was earlier in the year, either."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 95 cents to settle at US$67.77 a barrel, a 1.3 per cent loss. Brent crude futures lost 77 cents to trade at US$76.50 a barrel, a one per cent loss.

Earlier, both contracts had traded higher, encouraged by a weaker US dollar and evidence of strong US fuel demand.

Emerging-market stocks, bonds and currencies have plunged in recent weeks in response to financial crises in countries including Turkey, South Africa and Venezuela.

"In the last week we've seen the focus shift again from supply back to demand and the continued calamity in emerging market stocks, bonds and currencies is weighing on the medium- and longer-term demand outlook," said Saxo Bank senior manager Ole Hansen.

"We did see quite a lot of momentum last week and then oil was shot down in flames after its failed attempt to break above US$80... Now we have the extra dimension of a spike in oil prices that can only increase the pain (for consumers) and the risk of a slowdown in demand."

The market is already preparing for the loss of at least 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in Iranian crude supplies from early November, when US sanctions against Tehran come into force. The oil price has risen by 3 per cent since the US government announced the sanctions in May.

"The million-dollar question is how much Iranian oil will be lost after Nov 4 when the second round of sanctions kicks in," said PVM Oil Associates strategist Tamas Varga. "If it is around 1 million bpd, or more, as expected, the fragile supply/demand balance will be upset and oil prices will stay supported."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) on Wednesday said it expected global oil demand to break through 100 million bpd for the first time this year.

A further risk is seen in Opec-member Venezuela, where a government and political crisis has halved oil production in the past two years to little more than 1 million bpd.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil dips on EM turmoil, but finds support from looming Iran sanctions

India boosts purchases of Indonesian coal as prices drop

Transocean to buy rival for US$2.9b to add drillships

Glencore seeks to grow Brazil fuel distribution unit -Ale CEO

China may face wider bans on pork as deadly pig virus spreads

ExxonMobil signs deal to build petchem plant, LNG terminal in China: state media

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 9 bids for Canberra Link EC site; 5 for Dairy Farm Road plot and 3 offers for Jalan Jurong Kechil at state land tenders
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

BT_20180907_INDONTAX7_3555047.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Prices down, but hold off on buying Indonesia stocks for now, strategists say

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening