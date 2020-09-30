You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Electricity tariffs to rise 1.83c per kWh or 9.3% in Q4 on higher energy costs: SP Group

Wed, Sep 30, 2020 - 2:41 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

ELECTRICITY tariffs will rise by an average of 1.83 Singapore cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) for the period Oct 1 to Dec 31, as compared with the previous quarter, national grid power operator SP Group said on Wednesday.

For households, the electricity tariff, before a 7 per cent goods and services tax (GST), will go up from 19.60 cents to 21.43 cents per kWh in the fourth quarter. This works out to an increase of about 9.3 per cent.

With the revision, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in four-room HDB flats will increase by S$7.01 before GST, assuming an average monthly consumption of 328.78 kWh, SP Group said.

The price hike is due to higher energy costs, which form a major component of the electricity tariff and are paid to power generation companies, it noted.

It added that the remaining components of the tariff remain unchanged. These comprise network costs, market support services fees, as well as market administration and power system operation fees.

SEE ALSO

Siemens unleashes behemoth behind much of world's electricity

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Despite the price increase, the revised tariff and that of the preceding quarter are still the lowest in the last three years, SP Group said.

Electricity tariffs are reviewed quarterly based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority, which is the industry regulator.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Broker's take: RHB upgrades China Aviation Oil to 'buy' as air traffic improves

Shell plans to cut up to 9,000 jobs in transition plan

Surging prices turn pork into luxury holiday gift in China

Gold slips as US dollar firms after Trump, Biden face off

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

SBI Offshore proposes to liquidate to make cash exit offer

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 30, 2020 03:16 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi economy shrank by 7% in Q2 showing depth of coronavirus hit

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's economy shrank by 7 per cent in the second quarter, a sign of how deeply the new coronavirus...

Sep 30, 2020 03:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: RHB upgrades China Aviation Oil to 'buy' as air traffic improves

CONTINUING improvement in China's aviation traffic and a likely year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in domestic passenger...

Sep 30, 2020 03:02 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slump as Trump-Biden debate stokes caution

[BENGALURU] Australian shares fell more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, with miners and financials suffering major...

Sep 30, 2020 02:55 PM
Real Estate

UK house prices post biggest annual increase since 2016

[LONDON] UK house prices posted their biggest annual gain since 2016 in September as a tax cut fuelled a post-...

Sep 30, 2020 02:45 PM
Garage

Vietnam tech investments soar in 2019 but dip in H1 2020

WHILE 2019 was a blockbuster year for tech deals in Vietnam, funding in the first half of 2020 saw a drop as travel...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: DBS upgrades Keppel to 'buy', says O&M review could restore confidence

Temasek prices its longest US$1b 50-year bond at 2.5%

HDB appoints to its board SAF commander, architect and ambassador

Amazon to take Citigroup office space in Singapore's finance hub

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Singapore Airlines, CCT, CMT, Teckwah

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.