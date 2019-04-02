Energy, petrochemical sector veteran Tan Soo Koong to helm Singapore LNG

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE LNG Corporation has appointed energy and petrochemical sector veteran Tan Soo Koong as its CEO, effective April 2, 2019. Mr Tan replaces John Ng, who stepped down in December 2018.
Prior to the appointment, Mr Tan was managing director of Vopak Terminals
